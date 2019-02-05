Pep Hamilton reportedly the odd man out on Michigan staff

Eleven men. Ten spots. Someone had to go.

Jim Harbaugh re-tooled his offensive staff from 2018 to 2019 by bringing in Josh Gattis as offensive coordinator — Michigan didn’t have one of those a year ago — and promoting Ben McDaniels (brother of Josh) from an offensive analyst role to the full-time, on-the-field staff. McDaniels’ role was not specified at the time of his late December promotion but now, on the eve of Signing Day, it’s clear what he’ll coach: quarterbacks.

And that means Pep Hamilton is out.

Hamilton will not return to the staff, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. Sam Webb of The Michigan Insider first reported the news.

Breaking: Pep Hamilton Leaving #Michigan; Ben McDaniels is New Quarterbacks Coach – https://t.co/UXFPQVRxCF pic.twitter.com/9qloHBQ29R — Sam Webb (@SamWebb77) February 5, 2019

Hamilton has been largely an NFL coach for the majority of his career; after getting started at his alma mater Howard, he returned to the college ranks only to join Harbaugh’s staffs at Stanford and Michigan. He joined the maize and blue staff in 2017 as assistant head coach, passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, making $1 million each season.

Jim McElwain left Ann Arbor earlier this winter to become the head coach at Central Michigan, and now with Hamilton out the offense will be fully under the control of Gattis, who will work on a 3-year contract worth $900,000 annually and now have the authority and space to re-make the offense fully in his image.