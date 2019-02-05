Reports: highest-rated signee in Alabama’s 2018 recruiting class enters transfer database

For the third time in two days and the fifth time since mid-December, roster attrition in the form of a transfer has hit Nick Saban‘s squad.

The latest to enter the departure fray is Eyabi Anoma, with al.com reporting that the outside linebacker’s name is listed in the NCAA transfer database. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic subsequently confirmed the original report.

Alabama outside linebacker Eyabi Anoma, a five-star member of the Tide's 2018 signing class, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per source https://t.co/1dyDuKijYR — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 5, 2019

SOURCE: #Alabama's Five-star LB Eyabi Anoma has entered The Transfer Portal. REALLY talented kid who had been frustrated at times with getting settled in there. Wouldn't be surprised if he ended up at #Maryland with Mike Locksley. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 5, 2019

The reports come a little over a month after Saban confirmed that, in the midst of preparing for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Oklahoma, Anoma “had a personal day… to sort some things out.” A tweet around the same time also caused some to think Anoma was considering a transfer, although the player downplayed such a notion late last month.

A five-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2018 recruiting class, Anoma, who also considered Maryland and Michigan, was rated as the No. 1 weakside defensive end in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Maryland; and the No. 4 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Anoma was Alabama’s top-rated signee in that recruiting cycle.

As a true freshman, Anoma played in 11 games and was credited with nine tackles (two for loss), although his role wasn’t as expansive as some thought it’d be.

Given where he grew up (Baltimore) and the fact that the Tide’s offensive coordinator in 2018 is now its head coach (Mike Locksley), Maryland will likely be considered a possible (probable?) landing spot for the 6-5, 245-pound transfer.