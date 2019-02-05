Rutgers reportedly losing newly re-hired CBs coach to New York Giants

Rugters head coach Chris Ash is reportedly on the hunt for a cornerbacks coach for the fourth time of his 4-year tenure and the second this winter. After losing Cory Robinson to Mike Locksley‘s new Maryland staff, Ash is reportedly losing Henry Baker — again.

Baker coached Rutgers’ cornerbacks in 2017 before leaving for North Carolina. He was blown out when Larry Fedora got fired after last season and agreed to return to Rutgers, but now he’s leaving again, this time for the assistant defensive backs job with the New York Giants, according to FootballScoop and NJ Advance Media. (Full disclosure: I also work for FootballScoop.)

With the move, Baker will technically lose money during his month as a Rutgers employee. He signed a 2-year contract worth $275,000 annually (roughly $23,000 a month) on Jan. 2 and, per the terms of that contract, will owe a $30,000 buyout.