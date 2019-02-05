Shoulder surgery will limit BYU QB Zach Wilson in spring

When BYU kicks off spring practice next month, they’ll be a little thinner at the quarterback position than expected.

A football spokesperson confirmed to both the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune that Zach Wilson, who has been seen walking around campus with his right (throwing) shoulder in a sling, underwent surgery earlier this offseason to repair damage in the joint. According to the Tribune, it’s an unspecified issue that has bothered the quarterback since his high school playing days.

Wilson will not be permitted to throw a football during spring practice and will be held out of all contact drills. His participation in the spring proceedings will be limited to non-contact drills and meetings.

Citing a source familiar with the situation, the Tribune reports that Wilson will likely begin throwing sometime in May or June. “[A]t that time he will be throwing the ball harder and with more velocity than he did” prior to the surgery, the newspaper wrote.

When Wilson started the Oct. 13 Hawaii game this past season, he became the seventh true freshman in Cougars history to start at quarterback. At 19 years, two months, he was also the youngest ever under center for the football independent.

Wilson went on to start a total of six games in 2018, capping off that rookie effort by pitching a perfect game in BYU’s bowl rout of Western Michigan.