Sister of Deondre Francois’ ex-girlfriend claims Instagram account that posted apology was hacked

Just when you thought a situation originating in Tallahassee couldn’t get any more Jerry Springer-ish, it says “hold my beer.”
Sunday, Florida State announced that Deondre Francois had been dismissed from the football program after a social media post brought to light an alleged domestic incident between the quarterback and his ex-girlfriend. A day later, the alleged victim in that incident posted an apology on her Instagram account, stating that the release “of the video was to scare him” and that she was seeking “closure and attention from him after we broke up but I couldn’t get it from him. The only way to get his attention was through Instagram and spiteful actions.”
Not long after that apology was released, the alleged victim’s Instagram account was deleted. Shortly after that, the woman’s sister took to the same social media site and claimed that her sibling’s Instagram account had been hacked, intimating that the apology that was posted was fake.
The Tallahassee Police Department investigated a Jan. 24 incident involving the then-pregnant woman — she claimed in the initial Instagram post that she suffered a miscarriage as a result of that incident — and Francois. From the Sun-Sentinel:
Francois called 911 to report a woman was breaking things in his apartment and refused to leave, while the woman described Francois throwing her to the ground and trying to drag her out of the apartment. She told police she was nine weeks pregnant and said she did not want Francois to get in “trouble, trouble.” But she did want the police to speak with Francois to “scare him a little,” according to an incident report.
The woman declined to press charges against Francois and [TPD spokesperson Damon] Miller said she never gave police video of an altercation with the quarterback.
“Again, I don’t know if the video that was shown Saturday was taken the day of the [January] incident,” Miller said “I’m not sure. There’s no timestamp and, again, nothing has been presented to the police department.
The spokesperson added that there is not enough evidence to pursue domestic-violence charges against Francois and that the player is not currently under investigation.
Since Francois’ dismissal, the one-time starting quarterback for the Seminoles has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.