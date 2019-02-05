Texas great Vince Young arrested again on drunk-driving charge

One Texas football legend who currently holds a job at the university has, once again, found himself in some legal hot water.

First reported by TMZ Sports, Vince Young was arrested early Monday morning on a charge of driving while intoxicated in Fort Bend County (Tex.). In confirming the initial report, the Houston Chronicle provided some further details as to what led to the arrest and charge:

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies reported that Young’s black Cadillac Sedan was standing at the intersection of Sienna Parkway and Sienna Ranch Road, in the left lane with his hazard lights on. The deputy said that when he pulled over to try to assist Young, he opened the window and then closed it again. “The deputy noticed slurred speech and a strong smell of alcoholic beverage,” said Bob Haenel, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office. “(Young) flunked every sobriety test they gave to him.

This marks Young’s second drunk-driving arrest in a little over three years. In late January of 2016, he was arrested following a traffic stop in Austin and charged with driving under the influence.

The fact that this is Young’s second drunk-driving offense in such a short period of time could prove troublesome for the former All-American quarterback who, last month, was announced as one of the 15 individuals set to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2019.

A 2nd DUI can mean up to 1 year in jail and up to $4K in fines. If 2 within 5 years, mandatory install of ignition lock. https://t.co/iutHR7ckC5 — Jim Vertuno (@JimVertuno) February 5, 2019

In August of 2014, Texas announced that Young had been hired to serve as a development officer for program alumni relations in the university’s Division of Diversity and Community Engagement. Following his first arrest, Texas decided to allow him to remain on the job; following the second arrest, it’s unclear whether Young, now listed as a Neighborhood Longhorns Development Officer, will continue to be gainfully employed by his alma mater.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that Young makes $80,000 annually in his current position.