Tyler Trent’s family to attend State of the Union address

Tyler Trent may be gone, but his memory remains — and will be remembered on the country’s biggest stage later on today.
According to the Indianapolis Star, U.S. Rep Susan Brooks has invited Trent’s mother and father to attend the State of the Union address that will be delivered by President Donald Trump to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night on Capitol Hill. The parents, of course, accepted the invitation and will be in attendance in the gallery.
Ahead of the State of the Union, they will also meet with Vice President Mike Pence, a former U.S. House of Representatives member from the parents’ home state of Indiana.
“I thought the country could use an uplifting message and an uplifting story around the State of the Union when we seem to be so focused on our problems,” Brooks told the newspaper, “whether it’s with the government shutdown or what the State of the Union is.”
As he bravely fought a terminal form of bone cancer, Tyler Trent served as an inspiration to millions of fans as a true Purdue super-fan. On New Year’s Day, Trent lost his battle with cancer and passed away at the age of 20.
An FBI investigation was launched last month after a Florida man posted death threats against Trent’s family on social media prior to the young man’s funeral.