Warren Sapp II to play for Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic

By John TaylorFeb 5, 2019, 7:57 AM EST
Lane Kiffin has added a very famous football name to his Florida Atlantic football program.

After making an official visit to the campus this past weekend, Warren Sapp II has decided to play his college football for FAU.  At least initially, the high school defensive end will join the Owls as a preferred walk-on, with the goal of earning a scholarship for next season.

And, yes, Sapp II is the son of Miami Hurricanes All-American and Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp.

“It was comfortable and it felt right,” the younger Sapp told FAUOwlAccess.com about his visit to FAU. “It felt good.”

Per the lineman, he would’ve accepted a walk-on offer from UCF had he not gotten one from FAU after his visit.

As a senior at Freedom Academy in Florida, Sapp II totaled 24 sacks as well as another 28 tackles for loss.  Despite those gaudy numbers, the website wrote, “major colleges shied away from the 6-1, 220-pound Sapp II” because of his size.

The only scholarship offers Sapp II received were from FCS programs.

Alabama sees pair of backups enter NCAA transfer database

By John TaylorFeb 5, 2019, 10:50 AM EST
It’s not just assistant coaches Nick Saban is seeing exit Tuscaloosa over the last month or two.

In mid-December, offensive lineman Richie Petitbon decided to transfer from Alabama before ultimately landing at Illinois; three weeks later, one-time starting quarterback Jalen Hurts made the same move away from UA and eventually ended up at Oklahoma.  Monday brought word of additional attrition, with a pair of backup Crimson Tide football players, defensive back Kyriq McDonald (pictured, left) and long-snapper Scott Meyer, have decided to transfer out of Saban’s program and ply their football wares at an undetermined elsewhere.

Of the two most recent departures, McDonald is the more noteworthy based on recent playing time.

McDonald was a three-star member of Alabama’s 2017 recruiting class.  After redshirting as a true freshman, McDonald played in 11 games this past season.  Twice, al.com noted, he was named as the Tide’s Special Teams Player of the Week.

Meyer served as the team’s primary snapper on extra points and field goals in 2017, but saw action in just one game this past season as a redshirt sophomore.

Sister of Deondre Francois’ ex-girlfriend claims Instagram account that posted apology was hacked

By John TaylorFeb 5, 2019, 9:26 AM EST
Just when you thought a situation originating in Tallahassee couldn’t get any more Jerry Springer-ish, it says “hold my beer.”

Sunday, Florida State announced that Deondre Francois had been dismissed from the football program after a social media post brought to light an alleged domestic incident between the quarterback and his ex-girlfriend.  A day later, the alleged victim in that incident posted an apology on her Instagram account, stating that the release “of the video was to scare him” and that she was seeking “closure and attention from him after we broke up but I couldn’t get it from him. The only way to get his attention was through Instagram and spiteful actions.”

Not long after that apology was released, the alleged victim’s Instagram account was deleted.  Shortly after that, the woman’s sister took to the same social media site and claimed that her sibling’s Instagram account had been hacked, intimating that the apology that was posted was fake.

The Tallahassee Police Department investigated a Jan. 24 incident involving the then-pregnant woman — she claimed in the initial Instagram post that she suffered a miscarriage as a result of that incident — and Francois. From the Sun-Sentinel:

Francois called 911 to report a woman was breaking things in his apartment and refused to leave, while the woman described Francois throwing her to the ground and trying to drag her out of the apartment. She told police she was nine weeks pregnant and said she did not want Francois to get in “trouble, trouble.” But she did want the police to speak with Francois to “scare him a little,” according to an incident report.

The woman declined to press charges against Francois and [TPD spokesperson Damon] Miller said she never gave police video of an altercation with the quarterback.

“Again, I don’t know if the video that was shown Saturday was taken the day of the [January] incident,”  Miller said “I’m not sure. There’s no timestamp and, again, nothing has been presented to the police department.

The spokesperson added that there is not enough evidence to pursue domestic-violence charges against Francois and that the player is not currently under investigation.

Since Francois’ dismissal, the one-time starting quarterback for the Seminoles has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.

Ex-girlfriend of Deondre Francois issues apology for purposefully misleading video

By Kevin McGuireFeb 4, 2019, 6:44 PM EST
On Saturday, Florida State dismissed quarterback Deondre Francois from the football program after a video of him allegedly abusing his girlfriend was shared by the woman in an Instagram post. Now, as Francois begins searching for a new program to call home, the woman says the videos she shared were meant to intimidate Francois and “made to look like something it wasn’t.”

“I want to first start by apologizing to Deondre and his family for ultimately diminishing his character,” a long statement from Diamond Lindsey said on Instagram opened, as relayed by Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times on Twitter. “I should never have posted a video from our past situations that were already handled. The motive of the video was to scare him not to ruin anything he had going for [himself]. The sounds you hear in the video are me throwing things and hitting him. I should never have made it seem like he was hitting me. The video was made to look like something it wasn’t.”

“Deondre has never struck me with his hand or fist,” the woman continued in her statement on Instagram. “he has never bruised me, but has abused me verbally. If it was actually serious I would have took legal action instead of making a Instagram post. I just wanted closure and attention from him after we broke up but I couldn’t get it from him. The only way to get his attention was through Instagram and spiteful actions.”

Earlier on Monday, Francois reportedly entered his name to the NCAA transfer portal as he begins the search for a new place to play college football. Florida State head coach Willie Taggart informed Francois of his dismissal from the program on Saturday. The timing was not coincidental, as the video shared by Lindsey was reportedly shared earlier that day.

“I feel terrible and I know a lot of people are hurt by this but I know he will bounce back from this and continue following his dream,” Lindsey said to close out her statement.

What does this mean for Francois? At this point, the damage may already have been done with no turning back now. Taggart addressed a certain standard for the culture of the football program following the dismissal of Francois, who had some questions prior to this situation. Given this statement as a possible defense of Francois, Taggart could welcome Francois back to the program as Francois entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal does not mean he is necessarily gone for good.

Before anything else though, it may be best to make sure what details in this story are legitimate and given the circumstances that would best be left in the hands outside the football program. Either way, it is a messy situation and everybody needs to be sure they are on the same page regardless of the outcome. And that’s just assuming there is a scenario in play that brings Francois back to the Seminoles football program.

From undecided recruits and potential flips, still some prizes to be won on National Signing Day this week

By Kevin McGuireFeb 4, 2019, 5:43 PM EST
The confetti in Atlanta has just been swept off the floor in Atlanta following the Super Bowl, but we are a little more than 36 hours away from the next big day on football’s calendar. That’s right, National Signing Day takes place this Wednesday, Feb. 6 as college football’s recruiting process looks to put the final pieces of puzzles in place for the Class of 2019. For the second straight year, an early signing period on the recruiting calendar has taken much of the steam out of the fun of signing day, but there are still some good players available as programs look to polish off their recruiting efforts on a high note this week.

According to a top 100 ranking of the Class of 2019, just seven players are classified as undecided. That includes five-star offensive tackle Darnell Wright of Huntington, West Virginia. Tennessee appears to be the leader in the clubhouse for his commitment of the nation’s No. 16 player overall, although West Virginia is in the mix as expected. Mack Brown and North Carolina are also apparently high on Wright’s radar, with Penn State and Georgia likely fading. It’s worth noting the Vols got the last official visit on the schedule over the weekend, giving the Vols the last chance to make their sales pitch on campus.

Other notable undecided players include four-star athlete Jerrion Ealy of Mississippi (Clemson, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State all had official visits recently), four-star cornerback Kaiir Elam of Florida (expected to be a battle between Florida and Georgia), and four-star defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher of Louisiana (LSU is probably the favorite ahead of Alabama and Ole Miss).

Five more players on the board are labeled as verbal commitments, although you never know if one of those players could potentially flip. Four-star safety Nick Cross is currently verbally committed to Florida State, but Rivals notes a few programs have been busy trying to lure him away from heading to Tallahassee. The DeMatha product has been getting some heavy attention from within the state by the Maryland Terrapins. Maryland has some competition just north of the Mason-Dixon Line from Penn State, with the Nittany Lions getting a late official visit on the books and seemingly the most likely program to potentially get Cross to flip his commitment from Florida State. Georgia is also in hot pursuit, and the Bulldogs are not to be overlooked in this recruiting battle as it comes down the final stretch.

Another Florida State verbal commit, four-star defensive end Quashon Fuller, is also on flip-watch according to Rivals. Alabama and Florida are thought to be in the running before Fuller signs his letter of intent. Alabama is always a threat to snatch a talented recruit away from a school, and Dan Mullen and Florida turned in a solid recruiting effort within the state of Florida. Adding one more in-state recruit would bode well for the Gators, if there is any second-guessing from the Florida State commit.

Perhaps the most notable verbal commitment to watch for a potential flip could be Auburn commit George Pickens. The five-star wide receiver and the No. 7 recruit in the nation has been committed to the Tigers for a while but a late visit to Tennessee appears to be throwing some curveballs in the final days before signing day. Once again, Georgia is also thought to be in the mix as well. Keeping Pickens, a Hoover, Alabama recruit, in the pack for the Tigers would be a significant recruiting victory for Gus Malzahn and company.

Will we see any surprises? That remains to be seen. With many programs pretty much having their recruiting classes in good order after the early signing period in January, there could be a pretty light day of recruiting headlines coming our way this week. But even though the traditional signing day may have lost a bit of the shine it once had, that doesn’t mean it is any less important. There are some good football players still looking to bring an end to their recruiting process, and many programs would love to be able to add some of these players to their recruiting class.