Clemson officially welcomes two sons of ESPN and GameDay’s Kirk Hebrstreit to program

The next time ESPN decides to send College GameDay to Clemson’s campus, it will be a family affair. Clemson has officially added wide receiver Tye Herbstreit and defensive back Jake Herbstreit to the Class of 2019. And if that last name sounds familiar, there is a reason for that, as both are the sons of ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit.

Both Hebrstreit brothers are walking on at Clemson, which was not a surprise. Last fall, Kirk Herbstreit shared the news that his two sons would be walking on for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers. Now, of course, the Herbstreit brothers will be joining a program that is coming off a national championship victory over Alabama, which of course was called from the booth by Kirk Herbstreit.

The proud father shared his congrats with his followers on Twitter.

Congratulations @tye_h19!

So proud of you!

You’ve worked SO HARD for this opportunity. We couldn’t be happier with your choice to attend Clemson and to be a part of such an incredible program and more importantly such a special culture! https://t.co/geSJcskpio — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) February 6, 2019

What a big day for you @jake_herbie02!!

Can’t begin to tell you how proud we are of you—Your hard work and dedication has paid off with this incredible opportunity! Couldn’t be more excited for you to join the Clemson program. Good luck and we love you!

Go Tigers!! 🐅 https://t.co/qYutbVwp08 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) February 6, 2019

And don’t look now, but there could very well be another Herbstreit on his way to the college football world. Herbstreit’s son Zak Herbstreit is heading into his junior year of high school football in Nashville. We’ll see if Zak manages to follow his brothers to Clemson when that time comes in the Class of 2021. For now, we’ll simply await the first GameDay or ESPN visit for Herbstreit to Clemson to see his two boys in action.

Follow @KevinOnCFB