Clemson officially welcomes two sons of ESPN and GameDay’s Kirk Hebrstreit to program

The next time ESPN decides to send College GameDay to Clemson’s campus, it will be a family affair. Clemson has officially added wide receiver Tye Herbstreit and defensive back Jake Herbstreit to the Class of 2019. And if that last name sounds familiar, there is a reason for that, as both are the sons of ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit.
Both Hebrstreit brothers are walking on at Clemson, which was not a surprise. Last fall, Kirk Herbstreit shared the news that his two sons would be walking on for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers. Now, of course, the Herbstreit brothers will be joining a program that is coming off a national championship victory over Alabama, which of course was called from the booth by Kirk Herbstreit.
The proud father shared his congrats with his followers on Twitter.
And don’t look now, but there could very well be another Herbstreit on his way to the college football world. Herbstreit’s son Zak Herbstreit is heading into his junior year of high school football in Nashville. We’ll see if Zak manages to follow his brothers to Clemson when that time comes in the Class of 2021. For now, we’ll simply await the first GameDay or ESPN visit for Herbstreit to Clemson to see his two boys in action.
Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt knew he needed to bulk things up on the offensive line if the Vols were going to begin making up any ground in the SEC. After signing one five-star offensive tackle in the early signing period in December, Tennessee added one more five-star player for the offensive line on Wednesday.
Darnell Wright, a five-star offensive tackle in the 247 Sports composite ranking out of West Virginia, followed up a recent official visit to Tennessee by declaring his commitment to the Vols on National Signing Day. Wright, who checks in at 6′-6″ and 320 pounds, chose the Volunteers over the in-state West Virginia Mountaineers as his recruiting process crosse the finish line on Wednesday.
Wright will saddle up next to Wanya Morris, another five-star tackle who enrolled at Tennessee in January after committing to the program in the early signing period. Tennessee’s efforts to improve the offensive line didn’t stop there, of course. The Class of 2019 for Tennessee also includes four-star guard Jackson Lampley from Nashville and extra bodies with Chris Akporoghene from IMG Academy in Florida, and Melvin McBride of Memphis.
The Vols needed to improve their offensive line in a big way. Tennessee was ranked 14th in the 14-team SEC last season in rushing offense, averaging just 3.7 yards per rushing attempt. Although the Vols fared better in limiting sacks compared to the rest of the conference, Tennessee still allowed 23 sacks last season, an average fo 1.92 sacks allowed per game. While that was sixth-best in the SEC, SEC East opponents Missouri, Florida, Georgia and Vanderbilt all had better numbers protecting their quarterbacks.
At one point, it was thought that Tyler Bell‘s playing career would be cut short due to injury. While that may ultimately be the case, the running back is going to give it another go.
After tearing his ACL twice in less than two years, Wake Forest medically disqualified Bell prior to the start of the 2018 season as the back moved into a role as a student assistant coach with the Demon Deacons. With that season over and the next a few months down the road, Bell took to Twitter Tuesday to announce that he will continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere as a graduate transfer.
In 2015, Bell’s 451 yards led the team in rushing. In doing that, he became the first true freshman to lead the Demon Deacons in rushing in more than three decades (Michael Ramseur, 1982). The next two seasons, however, he totaled 97 yards on 20 carries.
This is certainly an unexpected development.
At various points during the latest spinning of the coaching carousel, Bob Stoops‘ name was connected to both Auburn and Ohio State, with the retired head coach vehemently denying a connection to the former job that wasn’t even open at the time the speculation surfaced. There was also speculation that Stoops would be in play (again) for the Cleveland Browns job, although that never progressed beyond the rumor stage.
Seemingly content in retirement, that could very well change in short order as our overlords at ProFootballTalk are reporting that it’s expected that Stoops will be named as the head coach/general manager of the Dallas entry in the relaunch of the XFL pro football league. An official announcement could come as early as Thursday.
“I will say, regardless of what you might hear out there in the papers, if I intended again to coach that would have been part of my statement,” Stoops said in October of 2017. “I would have said, ‘I’m stepping away here now for this time for myself, but when it comes to the next year or two, I look forward to getting back in it.’
“But that’s not what I said. You won’t see me on a college sideline or a pro sideline. A lot of people act like they know, and there will be more than a few jobs out there. But that isn’t at all what I’m looking to do.”
The 58-year-old Stoops spent his entire 34-year coaching career at the collegiate level. In June of 2017, Stoops stunned the college football world by leaving Oklahoma after 18 seasons as the Sooners’ head coach and retiring from the sport.
Nearly a decade after leaving the West Coast, Brady Hoke is set for a return.
According to a report from the San Diego Union-Tribune, Hoke is expected to be named as an assistant on Rocky Long‘s San Diego State coaching staff. Specifically, Hoke would serve as the Aztecs’ defensive line coach.
The Aztecs subsequently confirmed Hoke’s addition.
From 2009-10, Hoke served as the head coach at San Diego State before leaving to take the same job at Michigan. Hoke was fired after four seasons in Ann Arbor.
Long was Hoke’s defensive coordinator and took over the Aztecs when his boss left for the Wolverines.
Since leaving U-M, Hoke has served as the defensive coordinator at Oregon (2016) and the defensive line coach at Tennessee (2017) and for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers (2018). He’s also been a line coach at Michigan (1997-2002), Oregon State (1989-94) and Western Michigan (1984-86).