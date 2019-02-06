Getty Images

Georgia flips five-star WR George Pickens from Auburn

By John TaylorFeb 6, 2019, 11:11 AM EST
And now we have our first five-star flip of National Signing Day 2019, and it not surprisingly involves a pair of teams from the SEC.

In July of last year, George Pickens announced his verbal commitment to Auburn and had seemed like a fairly solid get for Gus Malzahn‘s program.  The star wide receiver’s final visit, an unofficial one, came to The Plains on Feb. 3.

Three days later, however, the Alabama high schooler stunned many recruiting observers by announcing his commitment to Georgia.

“Every year, we usually know what’s going to happen, but this is one came a little bit out of left field,” 247Sports.com Director of Scouting Barton Simmons said. “High-profile kid commits to a team that we weren’t necessarily monitoring significantly as a program that was going to steal him. What a pick up for Georgia.”

Pickens is easily the highest-rated flip of signing day, ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama and the No. 4 receiver in the country as well as being slotted as the No. 24 prospect overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The flip also means that UGA has pulled in the top two prospects from the state of Alabama.

UPDATED 11:29 a.m. ET: The Georgia football program has subsequently confirmed they have received Pickens’ signed National Letter of Intent.

Five-star RB Jerrion Ealy uses golden football to pick Ole Miss over Clemson, Alabama

By John TaylorFeb 6, 2019, 12:42 PM EST
For at least one day, Ole Miss has gotten the better of the current kings of college football.

Just a little over a week ago, the signs were pointing toward Clemson being the favorite for highly-touted Mississippi running back Jerrion Ealy, with both Alabama and Ole Miss in the mix.  Heading into National Signing Day, it appeared the Rebels had gained some significant ground; on signing day, and using a golden football, Ealy confirmed during a ceremony at his high school that he would remain in his home state to play his college football at Ole Miss.

A five-star 2019 prospect, Ealy is rated as the No. 3 running back in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Mississippi; and the No. 29 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  He becomes the highest-rated recruit in the Rebels’ class this year.

One potential area of concern for Ole Miss is that Ealy is also a promising baseball prospect who could very well be a first-round pick in the June MLB draft.

Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson very publicly questions his employer’s decision on Art Briles

By John TaylorFeb 6, 2019, 10:46 AM EST
This is, uhhh, interesting to say the least.

A short time ago, and amidst reports of an Art Briles interview for the offensive coordinator job, Southern Miss confirmed the meeting but that they informed the disgraced former Baylor head coach that he is no longer a candidate.  Not long after, USM head coach Jay Hopson sent out a very strong statement that in one breath said he respected the decision of the university’s administration and in another very publicly disagreed with it.

Below is Hopson’s texted statement, in its entirety and unedited:

Although I respect the decision of Dr. Rodney Bennett, I disagree with it.I am so grateful for the Grace & forgiveness God gives me which allows me to inherit his kingdom, which I do not deserve. I have interviewed Art Briles for an assistant position @ Southern Miss & I believe he is a man who deserves a second chance. He is a man that seemed sincere & humble in his interview & personally he committed no crime. He may not have acted in the proper protocol, but that would be my JOB at Southern Miss! He was interviewing for an assistant position, even though I believe he will be a Head Coach at a Major Program in the near future . However, I believe he is a man who does love the Lord and deserves a second chance. He has been banned from employment in college football for 3yrs and has been punished. I understand both sides have opinions, this is just mine! God bless – Jay Hopson

Just how Hopson’s employer reacts to being very publicly taken to task by one of its high-profile employees over someone like Briles will be very interesting to watch moving forward.

Three-year starting LB at Nevada enters transfer database

By John TaylorFeb 6, 2019, 10:40 AM EST
When it comes to Sewell retention, it hasn’t been a good last couple of months for the Nevada football program.

In mid-December, starting safety Nephi Sewell opted to transfer from the Mountain West school, ultimately ending up at BYU.  Nearly two months later, it’s now being reported that Sewell’s brother, starting Wolf Pack linebacker Gabriel Sewell, has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database.

As we have stated ad nauseam, a player entering his name in the database doesn’t automatically mean he will definitely transfer; rather, it gives other football programs the opportunity to contact the student-athlete without getting permission from their current schools.

If the transfer were to come to fruition, though, it would prove to be a sizable hit to the Wolf Pack defense.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Sewell had started 37 of the 38 games in which he played for the Wolf Pack the past three years.  This past season, Sewell led the team in tackles.

Southern Miss confirms meeting with Art Briles, says they informed him he’s not a candidate for OC

By John TaylorFeb 6, 2019, 10:19 AM EST
Fortunately, common sense has prevailed.

Monday, reports surfaced that Southern Miss was set to interview disgraced former Baylor head coach Art Briles for its offensive coordinator opening.  Two days later, and after significant backlash from the Southern Miss community as well as the media both local and national, the football program confirmed in a statement that Briles is no longer a candidate for the opening.

We have met with Art Briles regarding a position with the Southern Miss football program.  Following that meeting, we informed him that he is not a candidate.  The University will have no further comment on this matter.

Briles was fired by Baylor in May of 2016 amidst a sexual assault scandal involving his Bears football program.  In August of last year, the disgraced coach was hired by a CFL team; a couple of hours later, after the hiring was denounced by fans and sponsors, the organization announced that Briles would no longer be joining the team.

In late January of 2017, damning details in one of the handful of the lawsuits facing Baylor University emerged, with that suit alleging that 31 Bears football players had committed 52 acts of rape over a period of four years beginning in 2011.

Not long after, a legal filing connected to the libel lawsuit filed by a former BU football staffer produced emails and text messages that paint a picture of the former Bears head coach Briles and/or his assistants as unrestrained rogue elements concerned with nothing more than the image of the football program off the field and its performance on it. The details in a damning document dump included allegations that Briles attempted to circumvent BU’s “judicial affairs folks” when it came to one player’s arrest… and on Briles asking, in response to one of his players brandishing a gun on a female, “she reporting [it] to authorities?”… and asking “she a stripper?” when told one of his players expected a little something extra from a female masseuse… and stating in a text “we need to know who [the] supervisor is and get him to alert us first” in response to a player who was arrested on a drug charge because the apartment superintendent called the police.

In reference to a woman who alleged she was gang-raped by several Bears football players, Briles allegedly responded, “those are some bad dudes. Why was she around those guys?

“Hindsight is a blessing and a curse. I’ve always been about trying to be fair and honest with everyone I came into contact with,” Briles said in his most recent comments on his unceremonious and controversial ouster from the Bears. “The thing that hurts me as much as anything [was] the culture at Baylor at the time; I don’t think victims, I know they didn’t feel comfortable going to report assaults that took place. I don’t think they were represented and taken care of with the level that needed to be handled with. That’s something that through all of this and as time goes will become more clear.

“Not only me but many of us felt betrayed because we were not privy to the information that was available in a way we wanted to respond. … With the way things are going, with some of the transparency starting to take place, I am confident the truth will come out. It’s not just important for me.”

In  August of last year, Briles was named as the head coach of the Guelfi Firenze American Football team in Florence, Italy.