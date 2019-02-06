Here’s guessing Miami’s new punter is exponentially more intimidating than yours

Based solely on appearances, it looks as if one of Miami’s newest additions would be just as comfortable in an octagon as he would on the gridiron.

By way of Mandurah, Australia, Louis Hedley is a punter from City College of San Francisco who committed to Miami in November of last year but didn’t put pen to paper during the Early Signing Period a month later. Late Tuesday, and as it was Wednesday in his native Australia, Hedley officially signed on as a member of the Hurricanes 2019 recruiting class.

It's signing day somewhere. 😎 The Australian punter is officially a member of #Surge19. Welcome to The U, @LouisHedley1! pic.twitter.com/hPTsDEwkhz — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) February 6, 2019

What makes Hedley unique, especially for a punter, is both his size — he’s listed at 6-4, 215 pounds — and his appearance — he’s seemingly covered from head to toe in tattoos.

As for his punting prowess? Hedley averaged just 38.6 yards per punt at the junior college level in 2017. He then sat out the 2018 football season in order to preserve a year of eligibility, which means he’ll have three years to use beginning with the 2019 season.

Despite the numbers in his lone season at the collegiate level, 247Sports.com writes that “experts praise him for his strong leg and ability to punt on the run.” That same recruiting website had Hedley as the No. 1 junior college punter on its composite board.