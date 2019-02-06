Hospitalized four-star Texas signee Derrian Brown has ventilator taken out, ‘getting better every day’

There’s at least a sliver of good news on the medical front for one member of Texas’ most recent recruiting class.

In late January, it was confirmed by Derrian Brown‘s high school that the 2019 running back had been hospitalized following an unspecified medical situation. One report, though, stated that Brown was fighting an unspecified illness that “could be serious.”

At Wednesday’s press conference held to discuss this year’s class of prospects, UT head coach Tom Herman took the time to somewhat address Brown’s status, confirming that the signee remains hospitalized but that he’s making progress.

“Out of respect for the family’s privacy, all we’re going to say right now at this time is that he is hospitalized for undisclosed reasons,” Herman said Wednesday afternoon according to 247Sports.com. “He still has a lot of tests to figure out exactly what his ailment is, and it would probably be premature to assume anything.

“The family does want everybody to know that he is getting better every day. He is moving all of his extremities and he is alert. They actually took the ventilator out just about an hour ago, so he’s breathing on his own, and, like I said, is getting better every day.”

At this point in time, it’s far too early to predict what Brown’s football future will be or when he can resume it, if at all. Herman did state that Brown playing again “is certainly not off the table.”

A four-star 2019 prospect, Brown is rated as the No. 12 running back in the country and the No. 23 player at any position on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Brown is the only running back signed thus far as part of a Longhorns class that’s currently ranked third nationally and tops in the Big 12.