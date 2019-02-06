Name of Alabama’s top 2018 signee no longer in transfer database

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, so much for that. Maybe?

Tuesday, reports surfaced that Eyabi Anoma, Alabama’s highest-rated signee in its 2018 recruiting class, had entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. As we have stated on numerous occasions, a player who enters his name into the database has the option to remove it if he so desires.

According to al.com, that’s exactly what has transpired as Anoma’s name was withdrawn from the database earlier this afternoon.

Eyabi Anoma has been withdrawn from the NCAA transfer portal. Was withdrawn about 20 minutes ago, per source https://t.co/1dyDuKijYR — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 6, 2019

The initial reports came a little over a month after head coach Nick Saban confirmed that, in the midst of preparing for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Oklahoma, Anoma “had a personal day… to sort some things out.” A tweet around the same time also caused some to think Anoma was considering a transfer, although the player downplayed such a notion late last month.

A five-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2018 recruiting class, Anoma, who also considered Maryland and Michigan, was rated as the No. 1 weakside defensive end in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Maryland; and the No. 4 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Anoma was Alabama’s top-rated signee in that recruiting cycle.

As a true freshman, Anoma played in 11 games and was credited with nine tackles (two for loss), although his role wasn’t as expansive as some thought it’d be.