Terrell Owens’ son joins Warren Sapp II at Florida Atlantic

Lane Kiffin is adding quite the collection of sons with famous football dads to his Florida Atlantic roster.
Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Warren Sapp II, the son of Miami Hurricanes All-American and Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, had accepted an offer to be a preferred walk-on at FAU. Not long after, Terique Owens confirmed to FAUOwlAccess.com that he too will be joining the Owls as a preferred walk-on, with the goal of earning a scholarship for the 2020 season.
Owens is the son of Terrell Owens, the Pro Football Hall of Famer who played his college football at UT-Chattanooga.
From the FAU-centric website:
Owens didn’t know that Sapp committed to FAU, but likes the idea that someone with a similar background will be his teammate.
“I think we can build up a bond off of that and grow as teammates and friends,” Owens said. “That’s exciting.
The younger Owens didn’t play football until his sophomore year of high school. He spent the 2018 season at Contra Costa Community College.
This is certainly an unexpected development.
At various points during the latest spinning of the coaching carousel, Bob Stoops‘ name was connected to both Auburn and Ohio State, with the retired head coach vehemently denying a connection to the former job that wasn’t even open at the time the speculation surfaced. There was also speculation that Stoops would be in play (again) for the Cleveland Browns job, although that never progressed beyond the rumor stage.
Seemingly content in retirement, that could very well change in short order as our overlords at ProFootballTalk are reporting that it’s expected that Stoops will be named as the head coach/general manager of the Dallas entry in the relaunch of the XFL pro football league. An official announcement could come as early as Thursday.
“I will say, regardless of what you might hear out there in the papers, if I intended again to coach that would have been part of my statement,” Stoops said in October of 2017. “I would have said, ‘I’m stepping away here now for this time for myself, but when it comes to the next year or two, I look forward to getting back in it.’
“But that’s not what I said. You won’t see me on a college sideline or a pro sideline. A lot of people act like they know, and there will be more than a few jobs out there. But that isn’t at all what I’m looking to do.”
The 58-year-old Stoops spent his entire 34-year coaching career at the collegiate level. In June of 2017, Stoops stunned the college football world by leaving Oklahoma after 18 seasons as the Sooners’ head coach and retiring from the sport.
Nearly a decade after leaving the West Coast, Brady Hoke is set for a return.
According to a report from the San Diego Union-Tribune, Hoke is expected to be named as an assistant on Rocky Long‘s San Diego State coaching staff. Specifically, Hoke would serve as the Aztecs’ defensive line coach.
The Aztecs subsequently confirmed Hoke’s addition.
From 2009-10, Hoke served as the head coach at San Diego State before leaving to take the same job at Michigan. Hoke was fired after four seasons in Ann Arbor.
Long was Hoke’s defensive coordinator and took over the Aztecs when his boss left for the Wolverines.
Since leaving U-M, Hoke has served as the defensive coordinator at Oregon (2016) and the defensive line coach at Tennessee (2017) and for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers (2018). He’s also been a line coach at Michigan (1997-2002), Oregon State (1989-94) and Western Michigan (1984-86).
Well, so much for that. Maybe?
Tuesday, reports surfaced that Eyabi Anoma, Alabama’s highest-rated signee in its 2018 recruiting class, had entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. As we have stated on numerous occasions, a player who enters his name into the database has the option to remove it if he so desires.
According to al.com, that’s exactly what has transpired as Anoma’s name was withdrawn from the database earlier this afternoon.
The initial reports came a little over a month after head coach Nick Saban confirmed that, in the midst of preparing for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Oklahoma, Anoma “had a personal day… to sort some things out.” A tweet around the same time also caused some to think Anoma was considering a transfer, although the player downplayed such a notion late last month.
A five-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2018 recruiting class, Anoma, who also considered Maryland and Michigan, was rated as the No. 1 weakside defensive end in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Maryland; and the No. 4 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Anoma was Alabama’s top-rated signee in that recruiting cycle.
As a true freshman, Anoma played in 11 games and was credited with nine tackles (two for loss), although his role wasn’t as expansive as some thought it’d be.
Nearly five months after getting the boot from one ACC school, Trevon Hill has landed at another.
On the football program’s official Twitter account Wednesday afternoon, Miami announced that it has signed Dean to a financial aid agreement. 247Sports.com, though, tapped the brakes a bit on this being a final decision for the defensive end:
A financial aid agreement binds the Hurricanes to Hill, but not Hill to the Hurricanes. Hill could theoretically sign a FAA with a few schools if he wanted to. Hill took an official visit to Missouri in January. He has yet to visit Miami.
Prior to his dismissal from Virginia Tech last September, Hill was leading the Hokies in sacks (3.5) and tackles for loss (4.5). The year before, he had totaled 9.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.
Hill will be eligible to play immediately for the Hurricanes in 2019.
In addition to Hill, The U also confirmed the previously reported additions of UCLA transfer defensive tackle Chigozie Nnoruka (HERE) and USC transfer defensive back Bubba Bolden (HERE).