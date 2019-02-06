Getty Images

Virginia becomes first Power Five school to sign European-born QB

By John TaylorFeb 6, 2019, 8:35 AM EST
One ACC school made a little bit of history in the early morning hours of National Signing Day 2019.

Back in June, quarterback Luke Wentz out of Germany verbally committed to play his college football at Virginia.  A little over seven months later, the Cavaliers confirmed Wednesday that Wentz, who took an official visit to Charlottesville in the middle of last month and also held an offer from Temple, has signed with the football program.

And, according to a tweet from the school, Wentz becomes the first European-born quarterback to ever sign with a Power Five football program.

The 6-3, 205-pound Wentz is listed as a three-star recruit on 247Sports.com‘s composite board, rated as the No. 33 dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2019.  Based on his relative inexperience — he didn’t start playing quarterback until the age of 15 — it’s highly likely that Wentz will take a redshirt his true freshman season.

For a deeper dive into how Wentz got to this point, click HERE for an excellent SBNation.com piece on the international prospect.

Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson very publicly questions his employer’s decision on Art Briles

By John TaylorFeb 6, 2019, 10:46 AM EST
This is, uhhh, interesting to say the least.

A short time ago, and amidst reports of an Art Briles interview for the offensive coordinator job, Southern Miss confirmed the meeting but that they informed the disgraced former Baylor head coach that he is no longer a candidate.  Not long after, USM head coach Jay Hopson sent out a very strong statement that in one breath said he respected the decision of the university’s administration and in another very publicly disagreed with it.

Below is Hopson’s texted statement, in its entirety and unedited:

Although I respect the decision of Dr. Rodney Bennett, I disagree with it.I am so grateful for the Grace & forgiveness God gives me which allows me to inherit his kingdom, which I do not deserve. I have interviewed Art Briles for an assistant position @ Southern Miss & I believe he is a man who deserves a second chance. He is a man that seemed sincere & humble in his interview & personally he committed no crime. He may not have acted in the proper protocol, but that would be my JOB at Southern Miss! He was interviewing for an assistant position, even though I believe he will be a Head Coach at a Major Program in the near future . However, I believe he is a man who does love the Lord and deserves a second chance. He has been banned from employment in college football for 3yrs and has been punished. I understand both sides have opinions, this is just mine! God bless – Jay Hopson

Just how Hopson’s employer reacts to being very publicly taken to task by one of its high-profile employees over someone like Briles will be very interesting to watch moving forward.

Three-year starting LB at Nevada enters transfer database

By John TaylorFeb 6, 2019, 10:40 AM EST
When it comes to Sewell retention, it hasn’t been a good last couple of months for the Nevada football program.

In mid-December, starting safety Nephi Sewell opted to transfer from the Mountain West school, ultimately ending up at BYU.  Nearly two months later, it’s now being reported that Sewell’s brother, starting Wolf Pack linebacker Gabriel Sewell, has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database.

As we have stated ad nauseam, a player entering his name in the database doesn’t automatically mean he will definitely transfer; rather, it gives other football programs the opportunity to contact the student-athlete without getting permission from their current schools.

If the transfer were to come to fruition, though, it would prove to be a sizable hit to the Wolf Pack defense.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Sewell had started 37 of the 38 games in which he played for the Wolf Pack the past three years.  This past season, Sewell led the team in tackles.

Southern Miss confirms meeting with Art Briles, says they informed him he’s not a candidate for OC

By John TaylorFeb 6, 2019, 10:19 AM EST
Fortunately, common sense has prevailed.

Monday, reports surfaced that Southern Miss was set to interview disgraced former Baylor head coach Art Briles for its offensive coordinator opening.  Two days later, and after significant backlash from the Southern Miss community as well as the media both local and national, the football program confirmed in a statement that Briles is no longer a candidate for the opening.

We have met with Art Briles regarding a position with the Southern Miss football program.  Following that meeting, we informed him that he is not a candidate.  The University will have no further comment on this matter.

Briles was fired by Baylor in May of 2016 amidst a sexual assault scandal involving his Bears football program.  In August of last year, the disgraced coach was hired by a CFL team; a couple of hours later, after the hiring was denounced by fans and sponsors, the organization announced that Briles would no longer be joining the team.

In late January of 2017, damning details in one of the handful of the lawsuits facing Baylor University emerged, with that suit alleging that 31 Bears football players had committed 52 acts of rape over a period of four years beginning in 2011.

Not long after, a legal filing connected to the libel lawsuit filed by a former BU football staffer produced emails and text messages that paint a picture of the former Bears head coach Briles and/or his assistants as unrestrained rogue elements concerned with nothing more than the image of the football program off the field and its performance on it. The details in a damning document dump included allegations that Briles attempted to circumvent BU’s “judicial affairs folks” when it came to one player’s arrest… and on Briles asking, in response to one of his players brandishing a gun on a female, “she reporting [it] to authorities?”… and asking “she a stripper?” when told one of his players expected a little something extra from a female masseuse… and stating in a text “we need to know who [the] supervisor is and get him to alert us first” in response to a player who was arrested on a drug charge because the apartment superintendent called the police.

In reference to a woman who alleged she was gang-raped by several Bears football players, Briles allegedly responded, “those are some bad dudes. Why was she around those guys?

“Hindsight is a blessing and a curse. I’ve always been about trying to be fair and honest with everyone I came into contact with,” Briles said in his most recent comments on his unceremonious and controversial ouster from the Bears. “The thing that hurts me as much as anything [was] the culture at Baylor at the time; I don’t think victims, I know they didn’t feel comfortable going to report assaults that took place. I don’t think they were represented and taken care of with the level that needed to be handled with. That’s something that through all of this and as time goes will become more clear.

“Not only me but many of us felt betrayed because we were not privy to the information that was available in a way we wanted to respond. … With the way things are going, with some of the transparency starting to take place, I am confident the truth will come out. It’s not just important for me.”

In  August of last year, Briles was named as the head coach of the Guelfi Firenze American Football team in Florence, Italy.

Report: six NFL teams had interest in Iowa State’s Matt Campbell

By John TaylorFeb 6, 2019, 9:11 AM EST
It was already known that Matt Campbell was a highly sought-after commodity on the latest spinning of the coaching carousel. One report that surfaced this week only further buttressed that notion.

Citing a person with direct knowledge of the situation, the Des Moines Register has reported that “six NFL teams reached out to Campbell during this most recent NFL hiring cycle.” Previous reports had the New York Jets interested, although the Iowa State head coach reciprocate; CFT can confirm that the Cleveland Browns were another of the half-dozen NFL organizations with varying levels of interest, although those discussions never got out of the driveway let alone very far down the road.

Five other NFL teams found themselves in need of a head coach this hiring cycle, including the Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Additionally, it was reported in mid-December that Campbell was one of four individuals from outside of the Ohio State football program athletic director Gene Smith considered as Urban Meyer‘s replacement. OSU ultimately stayed in-house and promoted offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ryan Day.

Interestingly enough, ISU announced a week and a half prior to that report surfacing that Campbell had agreed to and signed a contract extension, his second amended contract in a year.