BYU transfer Riley Burt moves on to Utah State

Riley Burt decided to transfer from BYU early last month, but, as it turns out, he won’t be leaving the Beehive State to continue his collegiate playing career.
On his personal Twitter account Wednesday, Burt announced that he will be transferring to Utah State. As a graduate transfer, Burt will be eligible to play immediately for the Aggies in 2019.
The upcoming season will be the running back’s final year of eligibility.
Burt finished the BYU portion of his collegiate career with 513 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 96 carries. This past season, Burt’s 332 yards were fourth on the Cougars.
In BYU’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl romp over Western Michigan late last year, Burt ran for a team- and career-high 110 yards on 13 carries, including a 37-yard touchdown run in the third quarter of the 49-18 win over the MAC school.
With Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins off to the NFL, Clemson knew it would need to replace a pair of All-Americans along the interior of its defensive line. The favorites to be their replacements, though, will be forced to delay staking an official claim to the spots.
Wednesday, Dabo Swinney revealed that Nyles Pinckney and Jordan Williams will be sidelined for the whole of spring practice after they each underwent surgery recently. The former had a slight tear in a pectoral muscle that required surgery, while the latter had a screw surgically implanted in one of his legs to repair unspecified damage.
According to the head coach, Williams suffered his injury playing basketball last month.
Both players are expected to be 100-percent healthy for the start of summer camp.
“The good news is both those guys got a ton of experience this year and really learned a lot,” Swinney said according to TigerNet.com. “And obviously had a great model in front of them with those guys as to what we got to do. I think they will provide great leadership. So that is the good news. They will be alright.”
Pinckney, a rising redshirt junior, played in 15 games during the Tigers’ run to their second national championship in three years, totaling 4.5 tackles for loss as part of the team’s line rotation. A rising redshirt sophomore, Williams was credited with three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 12 games.
There’s at least a sliver of good news on the medical front for one member of Texas’ most recent recruiting class.
In late January, it was confirmed by Derrian Brown‘s high school that the 2019 running back had been hospitalized following an unspecified medical situation. One report, though, stated that Brown was fighting an unspecified illness that “could be serious.”
At Wednesday’s press conference held to discuss this year’s class of prospects, UT head coach Tom Herman took the time to somewhat address Brown’s status, confirming that the signee remains hospitalized but that he’s making progress.
“Out of respect for the family’s privacy, all we’re going to say right now at this time is that he is hospitalized for undisclosed reasons,” Herman said Wednesday afternoon according to 247Sports.com. “He still has a lot of tests to figure out exactly what his ailment is, and it would probably be premature to assume anything.
“The family does want everybody to know that he is getting better every day. He is moving all of his extremities and he is alert. They actually took the ventilator out just about an hour ago, so he’s breathing on his own, and, like I said, is getting better every day.”
At this point in time, it’s far too early to predict what Brown’s football future will be or when he can resume it, if at all. Herman did state that Brown playing again “is certainly not off the table.”
A four-star 2019 prospect, Brown is rated as the No. 12 running back in the country and the No. 23 player at any position on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Brown is the only running back signed thus far as part of a Longhorns class that’s currently ranked third nationally and tops in the Big 12.
With Trace McSorley moving on from the Nittany Lions after starting the past three seasons, Penn State head coach James Franklin isn’t quite ready to anoint the next starting quarterback. He did, however, say Tommy Stevens will begin the spring at the top of the depth chart.
“Obviously we’re not in a situation to name a starter really at any position,” Franklin said on Wednesday when addressing the media on signing day, according to Lions 247. “But, yeah, when we start out, you know, you’ve got to put them in order. So Tommy will be No. 1 and [Sean Clifford] will be No. 2 and [Will Levis] will be No. 3 and so forth down the line.”
We probably shouldn’t read too much into this statement, as Franklin is committed to competition at a number of positions beginning this spring. A final decision may not even be made at the end of the spring if the level of play between Stevens and Clifford (and Levis) is fairly even. But somebody has to take the first reps in the spring, and that will fall on Stevens.
This hardly a shocking development in Happy Valley. Stevens had been the primary backup to McSorley each of the past two seasons and he had been projected to be the most likely successor at the position once McSorley graduated. Stevens underwent offseason surgery that left him unavailable for Penn State’s bowl game. As Franklin suggested in December, the timing of the surgery for Stevens was discussed, and it is expected Stevens will be available to participate in spring practices.
Stevens appeared in seven games for Penn State last season, in which he completed eight of 11 pass attempts for 110 yards and a touchdown with an interception. Stevens also carried the football 28 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns and he caught two passes for a total of two yards as he was sparingly used in other positions on the field with McSorley.
Clifford may have the best shot to push Stevens for playing time. The former four-star recruit appeared in four games last season for the Nittany Lions, sometimes entering a game before Stevens was given a chance to play. By appearing in just four games, Clifford can preserve his redshirt year and still has four years of eligibility to use. Clifford could likely be the successor to Stevens if he doesn’t impress enough in the spring to make a case for the starting job right now.
Few positions in football are as important as the quarterback position. Because of that, going two full recruiting cycles without signing a quarterback to a scholarship will tend to raise some questions. Florida State missed out on one target at quarterback on Wednesday, but head coach Willie Taggart isn’t pressing any panic buttons just yet. He’s also not about to open up about what’s next for the Seminoles at the quarterback position.
“We have a plan, I think a pretty good plan,” Taggart said when addressing the media on Wednesday, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
What is that plan, exactly? We’ll have to keep guessing because Taggart isn’t saying.
“I don’t necessarily want to discuss it right now,” Taggart said, perhaps frustrating some wanting to hear the head coach of Florida State wanting to provide some comfort about the position moving forward.
Florida State likely had their plan at quarterback initially foiled when four-star dual-threat quarterback Lance Legendre announced his commitment to Maryland. Florida State had long been expected to be in the lead for his commitment, so losing a talented dual-threat option to Maryland was a tough blow on signing day. This was just days after Florida State dismissed Deondre Francois from the program and there was not a backup option lined up at quarterback in the Class of 2019 for signing day.
Taggart did say he didn’t want to discuss the plan now, and that could be because he cannot get into too many specifics. That could be because he cannot comment on players who are not signed by the school, so JUCO and transfer options are unable to be discussed publicly. So are other potential recruits still out there to be signed.
For the upcoming season, Florida State still has James Blackman to rely on running the offense. Depth is the primary concern right now, especially if Blackman happens to struggle or gets hurt. Florida State has some serious concern about the position in the immediate future, and two straight recruiting classes means Florida State has to go big on the recruiting trail for a quarterback in the Class of 2020. As of this moment, Florida State currently has a verbal commitment from three-star pro-style quarterback Jeff Sims of Jacksonville in the Class of 2020. Expect Taggart and his staff to continue to search for a quarterback for the next recruiting cycle.