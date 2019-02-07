Clemson’s projected starting DTs to be sidelined for spring

With Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins off to the NFL, Clemson knew it would need to replace a pair of All-Americans along the interior of its defensive line. The favorites to be their replacements, though, will be forced to delay staking an official claim to the spots.
Wednesday, Dabo Swinney revealed that Nyles Pinckney and Jordan Williams will be sidelined for the whole of spring practice after they each underwent surgery recently. The former had a slight tear in a pectoral muscle that required surgery, while the latter had a screw surgically implanted in one of his legs to repair unspecified damage.
According to the head coach, Williams suffered his injury playing basketball last month.
Both players are expected to be 100-percent healthy for the start of summer camp.
“The good news is both those guys got a ton of experience this year and really learned a lot,” Swinney said according to TigerNet.com. “And obviously had a great model in front of them with those guys as to what we got to do. I think they will provide great leadership. So that is the good news. They will be alright.”
Pinckney, a rising redshirt junior, played in 15 games during the Tigers’ run to their second national championship in three years, totaling 4.5 tackles for loss as part of the team’s line rotation. A rising redshirt sophomore, Williams was credited with three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 12 games.
Just because National Signing Day has ended doesn’t mean all of the signings have done the same.
While most of the attention is focused on signing day itself, that date, Feb. 6 this year, is merely the start of what is the regular signing period that runs through April 1, 2019, for both the FBS and FCS levels. While the vast majority of top recruits, either on National Signing Day or the three-day Early Signing Period in mid-December, have already put their collective Herbie Hancocks on a National Letter of Intent, not all have.
In fact, six four-star prospects (out of more than 340) on 247Sports.com‘s composite board have yet to put pen to NLI paper and, thus, could still be recruited over the next seven weeks or so by a handful of Power Five football programs.
- Safety Nick Cross (No. 55 on 247Sports.com’s composite board)
The fourth-ranked safety and top-ranked player at any position in the state of Maryland has been committed to Florida State since September of last year. While Cross prefers FSU, his parents want him to attend Penn State, with Maryland viewed as a compromise choice. 247Sports wrote Wednesday that “FSU seems to be out of it,” although a final decision has yet to be made. It’s believed that the decision-making process won’t last more than a few days, although that’s far from certain.
- Wide receiver Puka Nacua (No. 136)
The top-rated player at any position in the state of Utah, Nacua committed to USC June 18 before taking a trio of official visits to Pac-12 schools in the two weeks leading into signing day — Washington (Jan. 25), UCLA (Jan. 30), Oregon (Feb. 1). “We need more time to break down the information and talk. We’ve been too busy and unable to find quality time,” Nacua’s mother, Penina Nacua, told the Deseret News in a text about the family’s decision to delay the recruit’s signing. Despite the commitment to the Trojans, the Huskies are viewed as the favorites to land Nacua.
- Dual-threat quarterback Anthony Harris (No. 233)
Listed as a quarterback, it’s believed Harris will move to the defensive secondary at the collegiate level. Harris committed to Tennessee over the summer, and is still viewed as a hard commit, but the athlete could end up staying in his home state of North Carolina and playing for the Tar Heels.
- Defensive end Braedon Mowry (No. 234)
After committing to Texas A&M last April, he’s still viewed as a hard commit to the Aggies. Speculation is the Katy, Tex., high schooler is working to get his academic house in order before officially signing with A&M, which is expected in time so that he would be available for the 2019 season.
- Wide receiver Darren Jones (No. 253)
The 6-8 receiver committed to Utah on Aug. 21.
- Defensive tackle Josh Ellison (No. 335)
Like Mowry, Ellison is a hard commit to Texas A&M (he committed a year ago this month). Also like Mowry, Ellison is working to clean up some academic issues. Unlike Mowry, the rumor is Ellison will very likely grayshirt and kick off his collegiate career next year.
Going even deeper, four other 2019 prospects, all three-stars, in the Top 500 of 247Sports.com’s composite board remain unsigned.
As is the case every year at this time, the post-signing day coaching rumor mill is kicking into high gear.
According to the NFL Network, new Cincinnati Bengals head coach (and former Nebraska quarterback) Zac Taylor is expected to conduct a very thorough and extensive search for a defensive coordinator. Among the potential candidates who will get an interview are a pair of SEC coordinators — Florida’s Todd Grantham and Texas A&M’s Mike Elko.
Grantham is the only one of the two with previous NFL experience.
From 1999-2009, Grantham spent time on four NFL coaching staffs, including the Cleveland Browns as defensive coordinator (2005-07). The other stops were as defensive line coach with the Dallas Cowboys (2008-09), Houston Texans (2002-04) and Indianapolis Colts (1999-2001).
Since the last NFL stop, Grantham has served as the coordinator at Florida (2018), Mississippi State (2017), Louisville (2014-16) and Georgia (2010-13).
Elko, meanwhile, just completed his first year as the coordinator at A&M after spending one year in the same job at Notre Dame. He’s also been a coordinator collegiately at Wake Forest (2014-6) and Bowling Green (2009-13).
Lost amidst the bustle of National Signing Day was the continuation of a story that developed earlier in the week.
Early Monday morning, Vince Young was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after the University of Texas legend “flunked every sobriety test they gave him.” This marked Young’s second drunk-driving arrest in a little over three years as, in late January of 2016, he was charged following a traffic stop in Austin with driving under the influence.
Late Wednesday night, Young, who was announced as one of the 15 College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019 inductees last month, issued a public apology through his Twitter account for the latest legal incident.
Thus far, Young’s employer, the University of Texas, has not yet commented, at least publicly, on the development.
In August of 2014, Texas announced that Young had been hired to serve as a development officer for program alumni relations in the university’s Division of Diversity and Community Engagement. Following his first arrest, Texas decided to allow him to remain on the job; whether he’ll remain in a job that pays him $80,000 annually remains up in the air.
Another day, there’s seemingly yet another entry into the infamous portal.
While nothing has been confirmed by either the player or the football program, The Oklahoman is reporting that Arlington Hambright has decided to transfer out of the Oklahoma State football program. No specific reason for the decision to depart the Cowboys was given.
Hambright began his collegiate career at Garden City Community College before transferring to OSU as part of the Cowboys’ 2017 recruiting class.
After sitting out that season and taking a redshirt, Hambright started the first five games of 2018 before going down with an ankle injury. That issue sidelined the lineman for the next seven games, although he did return for the Liberty Bowl win over Missouri.
The upcoming season will serve as Hambright’s final year of eligibility.