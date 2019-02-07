Less than a month in, Wyoming OL coach leaves for Indianapolis Colts

Let’s hope Klayton Adams was renting, not buying.
Less than a month after he was announced as Wyoming’s offensive line coach, Adams has been announced as the Indianapolis Colts’ assistant offensive line coach.
“I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to work at the University of Wyoming with Coach (Craig) Bohl, his staff and a group of people who have done an unbelievable job to elevate this program,” Adams said in Wyoming’s Jan. 11 release. “The facilities are first class, the program is first class and the university is first class. I can’t wait to get started working with the players here.”
With yesterday being Signing Day, in all likelihood Adams agreed to join the Colts days or weeks ago and the deal was kept under wraps until the Cowboys’ recruiting class was wrapped up. Wyoming signed five players on Wednesday, though none of them were offensive linemen.
The Colts job represents a significant departure for Adams. A Sacramento native, Adams played and GA’d at Boise State before making coaching stops at Western Washington, Sacramento State and San Jose State. He followed Mike MacIntyre to Colorado, where he remained for the past six seasons.
In Indianapolis, Adams will assist Colts offensive line coach Chris Strausser, who was Adams’ position coach at Boise State.