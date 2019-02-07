Getty Images

Shane Buechele leaving Texas for SMU

By Zach BarnettFeb 7, 2019, 5:26 PM EST
It seemed like fait accompli that Shane Buechele would leave Texas for SMU, and that fate is now complete.

After putting his name in the transfer portal in mid-January, everyone who was anyone was pointing to SMU as his likely destination, and they did so for two reasons. First, it was close to home for the Arlington, Texas, native. Second and most importantly, the Mustangs were in the market for a graduate transfer quarterback after watching their own multi-year starter, Ben Hicks, graduate transfer to Arkansas.

Thanks to the new redshirt rule, Buechele will have two years to play for SMU, where he figures to compete with rising sophomore William Brown for the starting job. Brown played quite well as a freshman, hitting 53-of-85 passes for 625 yards with seven touchdowns against just one pick.

Still, Buechele will be seen as the favorite to start for SMU next season thanks to his experience playing and learning as a Longhorn. He started his first game as a collegiate player, throwing for 280 yards and two touchdowns in that memorable-for-how-un-memorable-it-wound-up-being win over Notre Dame to kick off the 2016 season. He started that entire season, hitting 60 percent of his passes for 21 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

Sam Ehlinger arrived in 2017 and Buechele beat him out for Snap 1 in Game 1, but injuries and inconsistent play saw him yo-yo from the field to the bench throughout the year. He saw serious action in five games, and for the year completed 137 of his 213 tosses for 1,405 yards with seven scores against four picks. Buechele was Ehlinger’s full-time backup this past season, but those involved still pointed to him as an integral part of the team. Tom Herman referred to Buechele as the most engaged backup he’d ever coached, and when called upon Buechele nursed home wins over Baylor and Iowa State for a temporarily injured Ehlinger, in the process connecting on 30-of-44 passes for 273 yards with two scores and one interception.

Those were the only two games in which Buechele played, meaning he will get to repeat his junior season for SMU in 2019.

Buechele is the third Texas quarterback to consider leaving and the second to follow through with it. Freshman Cameron Rising left already for Utah, and fellow freshman Casey Thompson opted to return as Ehlinger’s backup rather than leave. Texas signed 4-star Roschon Johnson in December and convinced 3-star Sam Saxton to spurn an offer from Rutgers (among others) to walk-on for his hometown team.

Less than a month in, Wyoming OL coach leaves for Indianapolis Colts

By Zach BarnettFeb 7, 2019, 5:01 PM EST
Let’s hope Klayton Adams was renting, not buying.

Less than a month after he was announced as Wyoming’s offensive line coach, Adams has been announced as the Indianapolis Colts’ assistant offensive line coach.

“I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to work at the University of Wyoming with Coach (Craig) Bohl, his staff and a group of people who have done an unbelievable job to elevate this program,” Adams said in Wyoming’s Jan. 11 release.  “The facilities are first class, the program is first class and the university is first class.  I can’t wait to get started working with the players here.”

With yesterday being Signing Day, in all likelihood Adams agreed to join the Colts days or weeks ago and the deal was kept under wraps until the Cowboys’ recruiting class was wrapped up. Wyoming signed five players on Wednesday, though none of them were offensive linemen.

The Colts job represents a significant departure for Adams. A Sacramento native, Adams played and GA’d at Boise State before making coaching stops at Western Washington, Sacramento State and San Jose State. He followed Mike MacIntyre to Colorado, where he remained for the past six seasons.

In Indianapolis, Adams will assist Colts offensive line coach Chris Strausser, who was Adams’ position coach at Boise State.

Former Tennessee TE tweets transfer to Georgia

By Zach BarnettFeb 7, 2019, 4:43 PM EST
The portal taketh, the portal giveth back.

After losing 2018 4-star signee Luke Ford to an Illinois transfer, Georgia is set to add former Tennessee tight end Eli Wolf.

Yes, this means a wolf is about to run with the dogs.

A Minster, Ohio native, Wolf will join Georgia as a graduate transfer after spending four seasons, including a 2015 redshirt, at Tennessee. He appeared in 27 games as a Volunteer with two starts, collecting nine career catches for 86 yards and a touchdown. (No, none of those catches came against his new team.)

Though he doesn’t provide the raw, 6-foot-7 pass-catching talent of Ford, Wolf will help Georgia attain for the loss of Isaac Nauta, who ranked third on the roster in receptions before declaring for the NFL draft. Rising senior Charlie Woerner and his 11 catches for 148 yards a year ago figures to start for Georgia in 2019.

Nevada transfer ticketed for BYU instead lands at Utah

By John TaylorFeb 7, 2019, 3:33 PM EST
The Holy War has extended from on the field and into personnel, it appears.

In mid-December, less than two weeks after leaving Nevada, Nephi Sewell announced via Twitter that he would be transferring to BYU to continue his collegiate playing career.  Sewell’s father, however, has confirmed to Chris Murray of NevadaSportsNet that his son will instead transfer to Utah.

The Utes have yet to officially announce Sewell’s addition to the roster, it should be noted.

According to Murray, Sewell will be forced to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws.  He would then have two years of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2020 season.

As a sophomore this season, Sewell started all 10 games in which he played after starting eight games in 2017. His 53 tackles in 2018 were good for sixth on the team.

Sewell’s older brother, Gabriel Sewell, was a three-year starter at Nevada who placed his name into the NCAA transfer database earlier this month.  The elder Sewell will be leaving Nevada as a graduate transfer, which would give him immediate eligibility at another FBS program.

The Sewell’s younger brother, Penei Sewell, is a freshman offensive lineman at Oregon.

With National Signing Day in the books, half-dozen four-star 2019 prospects remain unsigned

By John TaylorFeb 7, 2019, 2:02 PM EST
Just because National Signing Day has ended doesn’t mean all of the signings have done the same.

While most of the attention is focused on signing day itself, that date, Feb. 6 this year, is merely the start of what is the regular signing period that runs through April 1, 2019, for both the FBS and FCS levels.  While the vast majority of top recruits, either on National Signing Day or the three-day Early Signing Period in mid-December, have already put their collective Herbie Hancocks on a National Letter of Intent, not all have.

In fact, six four-star prospects (out of more than 340) on 247Sports.com‘s composite board have yet to put pen to NLI paper and, thus, could still be recruited over the next seven weeks or so by a handful of Power Five football programs.

  • Safety Nick Cross (No. 55 on 247Sports.com’s composite board)
    The fourth-ranked safety and top-ranked player at any position in the state of Maryland has been committed to Florida State since September of last year.  While Cross prefers FSU, his parents want him to attend Penn State, with Maryland viewed as a compromise choice. 247Sports wrote Wednesday that “FSU seems to be out of it,” although a final decision has yet to be made.  It’s believed that the decision-making process won’t last more than a few days, although that’s far from certain.
  • Wide receiver Puka Nacua (No. 136)
    The top-rated player at any position in the state of Utah, Nacua committed to USC June 18 before taking a trio of official visits to Pac-12 schools in the two weeks leading into signing day — Washington (Jan. 25), UCLA (Jan. 30), Oregon (Feb. 1). “We need more time to break down the information and talk. We’ve been too busy and unable to find quality time,” Nacua’s mother, Penina Nacua, told the Deseret News in a text about the family’s decision to delay the recruit’s signing.  Despite the commitment to the Trojans, the Huskies are viewed as the favorites to land Nacua.
  • Dual-threat quarterback Anthony Harris (No. 233)
    Listed as a quarterback, it’s believed Harris will move to the defensive secondary at the collegiate level.  Harris committed to Tennessee over the summer, and is still viewed as a hard commit, but the athlete could end up staying in his home state of North Carolina and playing for the Tar Heels.
  • Defensive end Braedon Mowry (No. 234)
    After committing to Texas A&M last April, he’s still viewed as a hard commit to the Aggies.  Speculation is the Katy, Tex., high schooler is working to get his academic house in order before officially signing with A&M, which is expected in time so that he would be available for the 2019 season.
  • Wide receiver Darren Jones (No. 253)
    The 6-8 receiver committed to Utah on Aug. 21.
  • Defensive tackle Josh Ellison (No. 335)
    Like Mowry, Ellison is a hard commit to Texas A&M (he committed a year ago this month).  Also like Mowry, Ellison is working to clean up some academic issues.  Unlike Mowry, the rumor is Ellison will very likely grayshirt and kick off his collegiate career next year.

Going even deeper, four other 2019 prospects, all three-stars, in the Top 500 of 247Sports.com’s composite board remain unsigned.