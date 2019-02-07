With National Signing Day in the books, half-dozen four-star 2019 prospects remain unsigned

Just because National Signing Day has ended doesn’t mean all of the signings have done the same.
While most of the attention is focused on signing day itself, that date, Feb. 6 this year, is merely the start of what is the regular signing period that runs through April 1, 2019, for both the FBS and FCS levels. While the vast majority of top recruits, either on National Signing Day or the three-day Early Signing Period in mid-December, have already put their collective Herbie Hancocks on a National Letter of Intent, not all have.
In fact, six four-star prospects (out of more than 340) on 247Sports.com‘s composite board have yet to put pen to NLI paper and, thus, could still be recruited over the next seven weeks or so by a handful of Power Five football programs.
- Safety Nick Cross (No. 55 on 247Sports.com’s composite board)
The fourth-ranked safety and top-ranked player at any position in the state of Maryland has been committed to Florida State since September of last year. While Cross prefers FSU, his parents want him to attend Penn State, with Maryland viewed as a compromise choice. 247Sports wrote Wednesday that “FSU seems to be out of it,” although a final decision has yet to be made. It’s believed that the decision-making process won’t last more than a few days, although that’s far from certain.
- Wide receiver Puka Nacua (No. 136)
The top-rated player at any position in the state of Utah, Nacua committed to USC June 18 before taking a trio of official visits to Pac-12 schools in the two weeks leading into signing day — Washington (Jan. 25), UCLA (Jan. 30), Oregon (Feb. 1). “We need more time to break down the information and talk. We’ve been too busy and unable to find quality time,” Nacua’s mother, Penina Nacua, told the Deseret News in a text about the family’s decision to delay the recruit’s signing. Despite the commitment to the Trojans, the Huskies are viewed as the favorites to land Nacua.
- Dual-threat quarterback Anthony Harris (No. 233)
Listed as a quarterback, it’s believed Harris will move to the defensive secondary at the collegiate level. Harris committed to Tennessee over the summer, and is still viewed as a hard commit, but the athlete could end up staying in his home state of North Carolina and playing for the Tar Heels.
- Defensive end Braedon Mowry (No. 234)
After committing to Texas A&M last April, he’s still viewed as a hard commit to the Aggies. Speculation is the Katy, Tex., high schooler is working to get his academic house in order before officially signing with A&M, which is expected in time so that he would be available for the 2019 season.
- Wide receiver Darren Jones (No. 253)
The 6-8 receiver committed to Utah on Aug. 21.
- Defensive tackle Josh Ellison (No. 335)
Like Mowry, Ellison is a hard commit to Texas A&M (he committed a year ago this month). Also like Mowry, Ellison is working to clean up some academic issues. Unlike Mowry, the rumor is Ellison will very likely grayshirt and kick off his collegiate career next year.
Going even deeper, four other 2019 prospects, all three-stars, in the Top 500 of 247Sports.com’s composite board remain unsigned.