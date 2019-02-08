Clemson bumps co-OCs pay to $1 million in 2019

To the victors go the spoils — and the financial rewards for good measure.

Fresh off its second national championship in three years, Clemson announced Friday that its co-offensive coordinators, Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott (pictured), could both earn $1 million in guaranteed compensation in 2019. That’s a not-so-insignificant bump up from the $850,000 they each earned in 2018.

Why the use of the word “could” in the preceding paragraph? The Charleston Post & Courier explains:

The caveat of their new contracts is that they may elect to use part of the 17 percent raise for a split-dollar insurance plan. If they want to take the $1 million as salary, they certainly are able to do so. But in the event that they want to take Clemson up on its deferred compensation plan reserved for the upper-echelon of the university’s top employees, they can take any amount of that $150,000 raise and use it for those purposes.

Should both Elliott and Scott decide to eschew the deferred compensation route, it would give Tigers a trio of seven-figure coordinators on Dabo Swinney‘s coaching staff. This past year, defensive coordinator Brent Venables‘ $2.2 million in compensation was second nationally to LSU’s Dave Aranda‘s $2.5 million.

Clemson is the second FBS coaching staff to employ three million-dollar coordinators, joining Michigan in 2017. The Tigers are the only current program that can stake that claim.

Both Swinney and Venables are expected to have their current contracts addressed at some point this offseason.