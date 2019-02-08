Getty Images

Ex-Michigan assistant Pep Hamilton to lead XFL’s DC franchise

By John TaylorFeb 8, 2019, 7:59 AM EST
One new professional football league is taking on a decidedly college football feel to it.

Earlier this week, it was reported and subsequently confirmed that retired Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops was unretiring to take over as the head coach and general manager of the XFL’s Dallas franchise.  Thursday night, reports surfaced that Pep Hamilton will take over the same roles for the league’s Washington D.C. entry.

The news comes just days after reports surfaced that Hamilton was the odd man out on Jim Harbaugh‘s Michigan coaching staff.

Hamilton, who spent the past two seasons in Ann Arbor, is certainly a known commodity to current XFL commissioner and former West Virginia athletic director Oliver Luck.

From 2011-12, Hamilton was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Stanford, whose quarterback at the time, Andrew Luck, is Luck’s son.  Hamilton also served as Luck’s coordinator his first three seasons as a member of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

Maryland player falls ill during workout, hospitalized as precaution

By John TaylorFeb 8, 2019, 10:10 AM EST
Based on the events that have transpired in College Park over the past year, you can hardly blame the football program for erring on the side of extreme caution.

According to the Baltimore Sun, a Maryland football player, defensive back Raymond Boone, became ill during a team workout Tuesday afternoon and was subsequently transported to Baltimore’s Maryland Shock Trauma Center.  After being held overnight for observation, the Sun reported citing multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, he was released from the hospital Wednesday.

In a tweet, the 2018 signee alluded to the hospital stay, while in a statement he pointed the finger at low blood sugar as the trigger of the medical incident.

“I want to make sure everyone knows that I’m doing just fine,” the statement from Boone began. “My blood sugar was low and I went to the hospital just to be cautious. I appreciate all of the support that I’ve received.”

In late May of last year, Terrapins offensive lineman Jordan McNair collapsed during a football workout and died a little over two weeks later of what was later determined to be heatstroke.  Maryland accepted full “legal and moral responsibility” for McNair’s death, and his passing, as well what was described as a toxic culture within the football program, ultimately led to the dismissal of head coach DJ Durkin after the university initially opted to retain him.

Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley was hired in early December of last year to replace Durkin.

UConn loses OC to NFL, stays in-house for replacement

By John TaylorFeb 8, 2019, 9:39 AM EST
Staff changes aren’t just limited to the defensive side of the ball for Randy Edsall this offseason.

UConn confirmed Friday morning that offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach John Dunn has left the Huskies to become the tight ends coach for the NFL’s New York Jets.  Dunn recently completed his first season with the Huskies.

In the same release, UConn also announced that Frank Giufre has been promoted to take over Dunn’s role as coordinator.  Last season was Dunn’s first as offensive line coach in Storrs.  Prior to that, Dunn spent six seasons with the Indianapolis Colts as an offensive quality control coach.

“I want to wish John well with the Jets and thank him for his contributions to our program this past year,” the head coach said in a statement. “I’m very excited to promote Frank to offensive coordinator. He will do an outstanding job continuing the system we have in place and will provide stability for what we want to do moving forward this season and for many seasons to follow.”

Replacing Dunn as quarterbacks coach is Mike Moyseenko, who was promoted to running backs coach earlier this offseason after spending a year working as a quality control coach.  Replacing Moyseenko as running backs coach is Kyle Weiss, who was also a quality control coach for the Huskies.

Both Weiss and Moyseenko will be working in on-field coaching roles for the first time in their FBS careers.  Giufre will also be embarking on his first stint as an offensive coordinator at any level.

Report: Jay Hopson pursued recruit accused of raping two women at knife point without disclosing allegations to Southern Miss

By John TaylorFeb 8, 2019, 9:01 AM EST
1 Comment

Could we see yet another head coaching change at the FBS level?  Based on the last 72 hours or so in Hattiesburg, it certainly seems as if it’s a possibility.

Earlier this week, Jay Hopson interviewed disgraced former Baylor head coach Art Briles for the offensive coordinator vacancy at Southern Miss. Wednesday, the university, which was not initially aware of the head coach’s interview with Briles, announced in a statement that Briles was informed he is no longer a candidate for a position with the football program; shortly thereafter, Hopson released a statement that very publicly questioned his employer’s decision, writing in part that Briles “is a man who deserves a second chance” as he “personally… committed no crime.”

On Thursday, a report from The Athletic‘s Nicole Auerbach further cast both the coach and the university in a negative light.

According to Auerbach, Hopson had signed junior college transfer Charles West as part of USM’s 2019 recruiting class.  The problem?  West was accused of raping two women at knifepoint in 2015 in two separate incidents.  A potentially bigger problem for Hopson?  As was the case with the Briles interview, the head coach, again per Auerbach, never informed the university of West’s past.

West was set to enroll in classes at the university Jan. 24 of this year before “someone in the athletic department found the Dallas Morning News article detailing the sexual assault cases that West’s background was brought to light,” Auerbach wrote. “Then West’s application was denied by the admissions office,” she added.

While initially accused of rape, West, 18 years old at the time of the attacks, subsequently pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the case fell apart as both alleged victims were “having a hard time testifying in front of [their] attacker” and declined to take the witness stand.  West was one of the highest-rated members of BYU’s 2015 recruiting class before the football independent parted ways with the player as a result of the off-field issues; in between the first assault in early 2015 and the parting of ways, West was shot in the left arm while playing a game of pickup basketball at his former Texas middle school in July of that year.

In the assault cases, West reached plea deals in July of 2016 and was sentenced to four years of deferred adjudication probation.  If he violates probation at any point between then and July of 2020, he would be facing 20 years in prison on each count.

In addition to the West situation, Auerbach also detailed in her exceptional piece “Hopson’s previous tenure as a head coach at Alcorn State [that] included recruiting a registered sex offender and a player who saw game action while awaiting rape charges.” In the latter case, Hopson added a player to his Alcorn State roster who was connected to the Vanderbilt rape scandal, Jaborian “Tip” McKenzie, in 2013, although the university quickly did an about-face after the addition brought significant scrutiny to the university.

Hopson, who eventually returned to Alcorn State as a player after Hopson left for Southern Miss, was sentenced to 10 years of probation in May of 2018 as he was never accused of actually raping the victim but rather standing by as it happened.

Auerbach also detailed Hopson taking in another player with a sketchy past after the McKenzie imbroglio:

Jamil Cooks had enrolled at Alcorn State after he was dismissed from the Air Force Academy. Midway through the 2014 season, ABC News reported that Cooks had to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life after a court-martial panel convicted him of abusive sexual contact in 2013. Cooks pleaded guilty to unlawfully entering women’s dorm rooms at Air Force the week prior to the conviction.

Despite his status as a sex offender, there was no rule that prevented Cooks from playing at another university. His 11 sacks led the Braves in 2014, and his 14 tackles for loss were second on the team.

Despite repeated requests, Southern Miss officials have thus far to comment publicly on Auerbach’s report.

American announces 2019 schedule

By Zach BarnettFeb 7, 2019, 6:27 PM EST
The American Athletic Conference will continue playing football in 2019, the league office confirmed on Thursday.

The AAC announced its ’19 slate, and it also confirmed it’s still going with that #Power6 thing. The league noted it will host six “fellow” Power 6 foes in non-conference play: UCLA (at Cincinnati, Aug. 29), Wisconsin (at South Florida, Aug. 30), Ole Miss (at Memphis, Aug. 31), Illinois (at Connecticut, Sept. 7), Washington State (at Houston, Sept. 13), Stanford (at UCF, Sept. 14), Maryland (at Temple, Sept. 14), Oklahoma State (at Tulsa, Sept. 14) and Georgia Tech (at Temple, Sept. 28), which will pit Geoff Collins‘ new team against his old team. Speaking of kinda-awkward, kinda-friendly reunions, former Texas quarterback Shane Buechele will square off against former Texas head coach Charlie Strong when SMU visits South Florida that same day.

AAC teams will also have the opportunity to spring upsets at perennial powers Oklahoma (vs. Houston, Aug. 31), Ohio State (vs. Cincinnati, Sept. 14) and Notre Dame (vs. Navy, Nov. 16).

The American will be a fixture on Thursday and Friday nights, with 11 combined telecasts set for the ESPN family of networks.

“I am pleased to share our 2019 composite football schedule,” commissioner Mike Aresco said. “Our athletic directors and coaches have built compelling nonconference schedules that will again test our teams against some of the best programs in the nation. We also expect that our intraconference schedule will once again produce consistently exciting and meaningful games for our fans and our television partners, ESPN and CBS Sports.”

UCF will put its 18-game conference winning streak on the line for the first time on Sept. 28 against Connecticut in Orlando. The Knights do not face two-time defending West Division champion Memphis in the regular season, but an Oct. 4 visit to Cincinnati is certainly a game to circle. That’s a Friday night-er for all of you who like to plan ahead.

The fifth annual American Championship will be played Dec. 7 at the home of the highest-ranked division champion.