FCS national champion North Dakota State invited to White House

After winning its seventh national championship in eight years, the North Dakota Bison are heading to the White House once again. The Bison have officially been invited to be honored at the White House by President Donald Trump, as reported by MyNDNow.com.
The university is now coordinating the details to get the team to Washington D.C. for a ceremony in their honor, with the help of North Dakota Senator John Hoven.
“After a meeting with the President, I spoke with him about the Bison’s championship win,” Hoven said in a statement. “We appreciate him extending the invitation for the team to visit the White House. Historically, one of the great honors that comes along with winning a sports championship is to receive an invitation from the President to visit the White House. With NDSU’s history of excellence, it is only fitting that they be honored at the White House and we look forward to working with the President to coordinate the visit.”
With any luck, the government will not be shut down at the time the Bison head to the nation’s capital so they can enjoy something a bit more appetizing than room temperature fast food items from McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger King. Clemson players were treated to that assortment when they made their visit to the White House last month.