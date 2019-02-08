FCS national champion North Dakota State invited to White House

If you’re feeling generous, you can now help defray the medical expenses of one member of Texas’ most recent recruiting class.

After UT’s compliance department obtained approval from the NCAA, the Austin-American Statesman noted, a GoFundMe page set up in the name of Derrian Brown has been cleared and will not impact the future eligibility of the running back. As of this posting, $55,704 has been donated toward a goal that is currently set at $80,000.

In late January, Brown was hospitalized with an unspecified medical condition that one report labeled as potentially serious. At a Wednesday press conference held to discuss this year’s class of signees, UT head coach Tom Herman said that while Brown remains hospitalized he continues to get better every day, including having a ventilator removed earlier in the day.

“Out of respect for the family’s privacy, all we’re going to say right now at this time is that he is hospitalized for undisclosed reasons,” Herman said Wednesday afternoon according to 247Sports.com. “He still has a lot of tests to figure out exactly what his ailment is, and it would probably be premature to assume anything.

“The family does want everybody to know that he is getting better every day. He is moving all of his extremities and he is alert. They actually took the ventilator out just about an hour ago, so he’s breathing on his own, and, like I said, is getting better every day.”

At this point in time, it’s far too early to predict what Brown’s football future will be or when he can resume it, if at all. Herman did state that Brown playing again “is certainly not off the table.”

A four-star 2019 prospect, Brown is rated as the No. 12 running back in the country and the No. 23 player at any position on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Brown is the only running back signed thus far as part of a Longhorns class that’s currently ranked third nationally and tops in the Big 12.

Again, if you’d like to contribute to help with Brown’s medical bills, feel free to click HERE.