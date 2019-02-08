Jim Harbaugh says Michigan should build a statue of Tom Brady

You may have heard this one before, but New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is pretty darn good. After winning yet another Super Bowl this past week with the Patriots topping the Los Angeles Rams, Brady won his sixth Super Bowl championship. Now, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh thinks the Wolverines should pay tribute to one of the NFL’s all-time greats who just so happens to be a former Michigan quarterback.

“I think it’s time, don’t you, for a Tom Brady statue to built right here,” the head coach of the Wolverines said in a recent episode of his podcast, according to Detroit Free Press (in case you forgot Harbaugh had a podcast). “Right in front of Schembechler Hall, or do you put it in the stadium? Where do you put the Tom Brady statue?”

That’s a good question, and perhaps it will one day be one that administrators attempt to answer in Ann Arbor. There is no formal discussion on the table about such a tribute to the former Michigan quarterback. But once Brady eventually steps aside from football, perhaps that conversation will kick up some dust. Brady may not have been a Heisman Trophy candidate or anything while playing his college football in maize and blue, but his success at the NFL level is certainly worth honoring at Michigan in some way. If not with a statue, perhaps by naming a part of the football facilities in his name? A plaque?

“You’re synonymous now with Babe Ruth, with Michael Jordan. The university he attended should build a statue,” Harbaugh added.

