NCAA-approved GoFundMe page created to help hospitalized Texas signee

By John TaylorFeb 8, 2019, 3:45 PM EST
If you’re feeling generous, you can now help defray the medical expenses of one member of Texas’ most recent recruiting class.

After UT’s compliance department obtained approval from the NCAA, the Austin-American Statesman noted, a GoFundMe page set up in the name of Derrian Brown has been cleared and will not impact the future eligibility of the running back. As of this posting, $55,704 has been donated toward a goal that is currently set at $80,000.

In late January, Brown was hospitalized with an unspecified medical condition that one report labeled as potentially serious.  At a Wednesday press conference held to discuss this year’s class of signees, UT head coach Tom Herman said that while Brown remains hospitalized he continues to get better every day, including having a ventilator removed earlier in the day.

“Out of respect for the family’s privacy, all we’re going to say right now at this time is that he is hospitalized for undisclosed reasons,” Herman said Wednesday afternoon according to 247Sports.com. “He still has a lot of tests to figure out exactly what his ailment is, and it would probably be premature to assume anything.

“The family does want everybody to know that he is getting better every day. He is moving all of his extremities and he is alert. They actually took the ventilator out just about an hour ago, so he’s breathing on his own, and, like I said, is getting better every day.”

At this point in time, it’s far too early to predict what Brown’s football future will be or when he can resume it, if at all.  Herman did state that Brown playing again “is certainly not off the table.”

A four-star 2019 prospect, Brown is rated as the No. 12 running back in the country and the No. 23 player at any position on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  Brown is the only running back signed thus far as part of a Longhorns class that’s currently ranked third nationally and tops in the Big 12.

Again, if you’d like to contribute to help with Brown’s medical bills, feel free to click HERE.

Vanderbilt mourning death of long-time AD David Williams

By John TaylorFeb 8, 2019, 3:11 PM EST
The extended Vanderbilt athletics family specifically and college sports in general are mourning the loss of one of its pioneers.

Friday afternoon, Vandy confirmed that long-time athletic director David Williams had passed away at the age of 70 earlier in the day.  A cause of death was not immediately made available by the school.

In September of last year, it was announced that Williams, the first African-American athletic director in SEC history, was stepping down from his post.  Williams had originally planned to step down at the end of the 2017-18 academic year, but decided to remain for up to a year until a replacement was found.

Williams had overseen Vanderbilt athletics for 15 years prior to his retirement.  During that time, he also served as a tenured professor at Vanderbilt’s law school; Williams planned to continue in that role full-time once he sheds his athletics responsibilities.

During Williams’ tenure in the athletics department, Vandy claimed national championships in baseball, bowling and women’s tennis.  The Commodores football team has played in five bowl games during Williams’ time in Nashville, breaking a 26-year postseason drought in 2008.

Ohio State’s Gene Smith leaving playoff committee a year early, replaced by Iowa’s Gary Barta

By John TaylorFeb 8, 2019, 2:24 PM EST
Ohio State’s coaching change has also triggered an unintended change to the committee that selects the playoff semifinalists.

In a surprise move Friday, the College Football Playoff announced that OSU athletic director Gene Smith is stepping down from his post as one of the 13 members of the selection committee.  Smith had served two years of his three-year term prior to the decision to step away.

In a statement, Smith pointed to Ryan Day taking over for Urban Meyer as the Buckeyes’ head football coach as the impetus for his departure.

“Serving on this committee has been an honor,” Smith said. “Contributing to this great sport is always a privilege, and I will miss the time with my colleagues. It is imperative for me to have 100% focus in helping our new coach with his transition at The Ohio State University this fall.”

With Smith out, he’ll be replaced by a fellow Big Ten athletic director, Iowa’s Gary Barta.

“Gene has been an invaluable member of our CFP selection committee,” executive director Bill Hancock said in a statement. “As a former football student-athlete, coach and now collegiate administrator, his influence is deeply appreciated. This is a significant time commitment, and we understand Gene’s need to focus on his primary responsibility on campus.”

“I’m delighted that Gary will be joining the committee. He is a highly respected leader in college football and I look forward to him becoming a member of the committee. I know Gary to be a person of excellent judgment and he’ll fit right in.”

Barta will be the fourth new selection committee member as the CFP announced last month three new members had been added — Terry MohajirGeneral Ray Odierno and R.C. Slocum.  Mohair is the current athletic director at Arkansas State, while Slocum is the former head coach at Texas A&M.  Odierno, who played college football at Army West Point, is a career military man who served as the Army Chief of Staff from 2011-15.

Below are the other nine members of the 2019 selection committee, along with when their respective terms expire:

  • Former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer (February 2020)
  • Former sportswriter Paola Boivin (February 2021)
  • Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione (February 2021)
  • Former head coach Ken Hatfield (February 2021)
  • Robert Morris University president Christopher Howard (February 2020)
  • College Football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott (February 2021)
  • Oregon athletic director/committee chair Rob Mullens (February 2020)
  • Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury (February 2021)
  • Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin (February 2021)

Pair of one-time starting offensive linemen leave Tennessee

By John TaylorFeb 8, 2019, 2:10 PM EST
On National Signing Day Wednesday, Tennessee added a pair of five-star offensive linemen. A day later, that positional group officially saw some attrition.

Thursday night, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported, Jeremy Pruitt confirmed that a pair of linemen, Chance Hall and Drew Richmond, are no longer members of the UT football program.  Injury issues forced Hall to retire from the sport, while Richmond has placed his name into the NCAA transfer database as he looks to finish out his playing career at an undetermined elsewhere.

Hall started 13 games of the 16 games he played during the 2015-16 seasons, all at right tackle.  Knee surgery in August of 2016 sidelined Hall for the first half of the 2016 season, but he came back to start six games at the end of the year for the Vols.  As a true freshman the year before, Hall started the last seven games at right tackle for the Vols and was named Freshman All-American after the 2015 season.

A knee injury sidelined Hall for the entire 2017 season, although he did come back to play in eight games this past season as a redshirt junior.

Hall will remain on scholarship at UT, but won’t count against the program’s 85-man limit.

A four-star 2015 signee, Richmond, who was rumored to be leaving last month prior to Pruitt’s confirmation, started 25 games during his time on Rocky Top.  A dozen of those starts came at right tackle this past season.

As a graduate transfer, Richmond will be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school in 2019.

“These guys have done a good job. They’ve done a good job since I’ve been here,” the head coach said according to the News Sentinel. “I can’t do nothing but wish them the best.”

In addition to Richmond, rising fifth-year senior Austin Smith has decided to transfer as well.  The linebacker has appeared in 23 games for the Vols, although just 10 of those appearances have come since his true freshman season in 2015.

Clemson bumps co-OCs pay to $1 million in 2019

By John TaylorFeb 8, 2019, 1:18 PM EST
To the victors go the spoils — and the financial rewards for good measure.

Fresh off its second national championship in three years, Clemson announced Friday that its co-offensive coordinators, Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott (pictured), could both earn $1 million in guaranteed compensation in 2019.  That’s a not-so-insignificant bump up from the $850,000 they each earned in 2018.

Why the use of the word “could” in the preceding paragraph?  The Charleston Post & Courier explains:

The caveat of their new contracts is that they may elect to use part of the 17 percent raise for a split-dollar insurance plan. If they want to take the $1 million as salary, they certainly are able to do so. But in the event that they want to take Clemson up on its deferred compensation plan reserved for the upper-echelon of the university’s top employees, they can take any amount of that $150,000 raise and use it for those purposes.

Should both Elliott and Scott decide to eschew the deferred compensation route, it would give Tigers a trio of seven-figure coordinators on Dabo Swinney‘s coaching staff.  This past year, defensive coordinator Brent Venables‘ $2.2 million in compensation was second nationally to LSU’s Dave Aranda‘s $2.5 million.

Clemson is the second FBS coaching staff to employ three million-dollar coordinators, joining Michigan in 2017.  The Tigers are the only current program that can stake that claim.

Both Swinney and Venables are expected to have their current contracts addressed at some point this offseason.