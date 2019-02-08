Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

QB Justin Fields granted immediate eligibility at Ohio State

Feb 8, 2019
Ohio State has its quarterback for the 2019 season. It will be Justin Fields.

Fields, who transferred from Georgia to Ohio State last month has been granted immediate eligibility from the NCAA, allowing him to bypass the typical one-year waiting period before being eligible to play again following a transfer.

“I am happy for Justin and his family,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said in a released statement. “I also want to express my appreciation to the NCAA for its assistance in getting this matter resolved efficiently and with such a positive outcome for Justin.”

According to previous reports, the basis for the waiver filed by Fields was a racist slur hurled at him at Georgia by a baseball player (who has since been dismissed at Georgia) along with adjusted transfer rules focusing on transfers due to “mitigating circumstances” out of a player’s control.

This is a major victory for Day and Ohio State, as Fields will likely step right into the starting job after the departure to the NFL by Dwayne Haskins. Fields was previously a top recruit of the Georgia Bulldogs, and he brings tremendous potential as a quarterback. He will also have three years of eligibility as he gets started at Ohio State, which will go to use right away this fall. If Fields was not granted eligibility right away, the Buckeyes could have had a much more questionable quarterback situation this fall. That will no longer be the case.

What remains to be seen now is whether or not the NCAA will grant a former Ohio State quarterback a similar outcome. Tate Martell, who transferred to Miami shortly after Fields made his transfer to Columbus official, also applied for a waiver to be granted immediate eligibility with the Hurricanes. A decision for Martell is still pending.

Jim Harbaugh says Michigan should build a statue of Tom Brady

Feb 8, 2019
You may have heard this one before, but New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is pretty darn good. After winning yet another Super Bowl this past week with the Patriots topping the Los Angeles Rams, Brady won his sixth Super Bowl championship. Now, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh thinks the Wolverines should pay tribute to one of the NFL’s all-time greats who just so happens to be a former Michigan quarterback.

“I think it’s time, don’t you, for a Tom Brady statue to built right here,” the head coach of the Wolverines said in a recent episode of his podcast, according to Detroit Free Press (in case you forgot Harbaugh had a podcast). “Right in front of Schembechler Hall, or do you put it in the stadium? Where do you put the Tom Brady statue?”

That’s a good question, and perhaps it will one day be one that administrators attempt to answer in Ann Arbor. There is no formal discussion on the table about such a tribute to the former Michigan quarterback. But once Brady eventually steps aside from football, perhaps that conversation will kick up some dust. Brady may not have been a Heisman Trophy candidate or anything while playing his college football in maize and blue, but his success at the NFL level is certainly worth honoring at Michigan in some way. If not with a statue, perhaps by naming a part of the football facilities in his name? A plaque?

“You’re synonymous now with Babe Ruth, with Michael Jordan. The university he attended should build a statue,” Harbaugh added.

FCS national champion North Dakota State invited to White House

Feb 8, 2019
After winning its seventh national championship in eight years, the North Dakota Bison are heading to the White House once again. The Bison have officially been invited to be honored at the White House by President Donald Trump, as reported by MyNDNow.com.

The university is now coordinating the details to get the team to Washington D.C. for a ceremony in their honor, with the help of North Dakota Senator John Hoven.

“After a meeting with the President, I spoke with him about the Bison’s championship win,” Hoven said in a statement. “We appreciate him extending the invitation for the team to visit the White House. Historically, one of the great honors that comes along with winning a sports championship is to receive an invitation from the President to visit the White House. With NDSU’s history of excellence, it is only fitting that they be honored at the White House and we look forward to working with the President to coordinate the visit.”

With any luck, the government will not be shut down at the time the Bison head to the nation’s capital so they can enjoy something a bit more appetizing than room temperature fast food items from McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger King. Clemson players were treated to that assortment when they made their visit to the White House last month.

NCAA-approved GoFundMe page created to help hospitalized Texas signee

Feb 8, 2019
If you’re feeling generous, you can now help defray the medical expenses of one member of Texas’ most recent recruiting class.

After UT’s compliance department obtained approval from the NCAA, the Austin-American Statesman noted, a GoFundMe page set up in the name of Derrian Brown has been cleared and will not impact the future eligibility of the running back. As of this posting, $55,704 has been donated toward a goal that is currently set at $80,000.

In late January, Brown was hospitalized with an unspecified medical condition that one report labeled as potentially serious.  At a Wednesday press conference held to discuss this year’s class of signees, UT head coach Tom Herman said that while Brown remains hospitalized he continues to get better every day, including having a ventilator removed earlier in the day.

“Out of respect for the family’s privacy, all we’re going to say right now at this time is that he is hospitalized for undisclosed reasons,” Herman said Wednesday afternoon according to 247Sports.com. “He still has a lot of tests to figure out exactly what his ailment is, and it would probably be premature to assume anything.

“The family does want everybody to know that he is getting better every day. He is moving all of his extremities and he is alert. They actually took the ventilator out just about an hour ago, so he’s breathing on his own, and, like I said, is getting better every day.”

At this point in time, it’s far too early to predict what Brown’s football future will be or when he can resume it, if at all.  Herman did state that Brown playing again “is certainly not off the table.”

A four-star 2019 prospect, Brown is rated as the No. 12 running back in the country and the No. 23 player at any position on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  Brown is the only running back signed thus far as part of a Longhorns class that’s currently ranked third nationally and tops in the Big 12.

Again, if you’d like to contribute to help with Brown’s medical bills, feel free to click HERE.

Vanderbilt mourning death of long-time AD David Williams

Feb 8, 2019
The extended Vanderbilt athletics family specifically and college sports in general are mourning the loss of one of its pioneers.

Friday afternoon, Vandy confirmed that long-time athletic director David Williams had passed away at the age of 70 earlier in the day.  A cause of death was not immediately made available by the school.

In September of last year, it was announced that Williams, the first African-American athletic director in SEC history, was stepping down from his post.  Williams had originally planned to step down at the end of the 2017-18 academic year, but decided to remain for up to a year until a replacement was found.

Williams had overseen Vanderbilt athletics for 15 years prior to his retirement.  During that time, he also served as a tenured professor at Vanderbilt’s law school; Williams planned to continue in that role full-time once he sheds his athletics responsibilities.

During Williams’ tenure in the athletics department, Vandy claimed national championships in baseball, bowling and women’s tennis.  The Commodores football team has played in five bowl games during Williams’ time in Nashville, breaking a 26-year postseason drought in 2008.