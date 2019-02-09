Coastal Carolina offensive lineman announces transfer to Virginia Tech

After making some solid recruiting efforts to bolster the offensive line depth in the Class of 2019, Virginia Tech also added one more lineman with a transfer. Brock Hoffman, formerly of Coastal Carolina, announced his transfer to Virginia Tech, thus giving the Hokies a lineman with some playing experience at the Division 1 level.

“I want to thank Coach Moglia, Coach Covington, and Coach Decker for giving me this great opportunity to play Division 1 Football,” Hoffman said in a statement shared on Twitter. “I would like to announce after serious consideration I am transferring to continue my college football career at Virginia Tech University!”

As it stands now, Hoffman will be required to sit out the upcoming 2019 season before being eligible again in 2020 with two years of eligibility at his disposal at that point. However, Hoffman has reportedly filed a waiver to the NCAA to seek immediate eligibility for the 2019 season, with the basis of the waiver relying on the coaching change at Coastal Carolina this offseason. For now, Hoffman and Virginia Tech will await word form the NCAA offices regarding the status of the waiver claim.

If Hoffman is ruled eligible for the 2019 season, he will likely slide right into the mix for the offensive line this fall. With 24 games started at Coastal Carolina, he is not at all short on experience in the trenches. Being able to add him to the line this season would be a big benefit for the Hokies.

