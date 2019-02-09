Maryland QB Kasim Hill enters NCAA transfer portal

As a new era of Maryland football gets underway, it will likely do so without Kasim Hill. The Terrapins quarterback has reportedly entered his name to the NCAA transfer portal, allowing him to entertain potential offers from other programs looking to add a quarterback to their roster.
By entering his name in the transfer portal, Hill is able to discuss his options with other programs but he can also still pull his name from the portal and remain at Maryland. A handful of players have pulled their name from the portal after evaluating their options. Whether that will be the path for Hill remains to be seen.
Hill’s decision to enter the transfer portal came shortly after Maryland added heralded quarterback Lance Legendre on national signing day. It was a major recruiting victory for new head coach Mike Locksley, who has also done work in pulling in transfers from other power conference programs as he begins to try improving the Maryland football program.
Hill played in 10 games for Maryland last season, throwing for 1,083 yards with nine touchdowns before having his season brought to a premature end due to a torn ACL. It was Hill’s second torn ACL injury in 14 months. Maryland continued on with Tyrrel Pigrome as the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.