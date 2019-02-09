Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images

Maryland QB Kasim Hill enters NCAA transfer portal

By Kevin McGuireFeb 9, 2019, 1:18 PM EST
As a new era of Maryland football gets underway, it will likely do so without Kasim Hill. The Terrapins quarterback has reportedly entered his name to the NCAA transfer portal, allowing him to entertain potential offers from other programs looking to add a quarterback to their roster.

By entering his name in the transfer portal, Hill is able to discuss his options with other programs but he can also still pull his name from the portal and remain at Maryland. A handful of players have pulled their name from the portal after evaluating their options. Whether that will be the path for Hill remains to be seen.

Hill’s decision to enter the transfer portal came shortly after Maryland added heralded quarterback Lance Legendre on national signing day. It was a major recruiting victory for new head coach Mike Locksley, who has also done work in pulling in transfers from other power conference programs as he begins to try improving the Maryland football program.

Hill played in 10 games for Maryland last season, throwing for 1,083 yards with nine touchdowns before having his season brought to a premature end due to a torn ACL. It was Hill’s second torn ACL injury in 14 months. Maryland continued on with Tyrrel Pigrome as the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

Georgia hires ex-Pitt offensive coordinator Shawn Watson for quality control job

Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireFeb 9, 2019, 2:50 PM EST
Former Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Shawn Watson has found a new job. Watson is heading down to Georgia to take on a role as an offensive quality control analyst.

“Shawn brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with him after coaching the offensive side of the ball around the country during his career,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said in a released statement. “He is an excellent addition to our staff and we are pleased to have him in Athens already.”

Watson served as offensive coordinator for Pittsburgh for the past two seasons, replacing Matt Canada on the staff led by Pat Narduzzi. After a down year for the Pitt offense, however, Watson was one of the coaches relieved of their duties by Narduzzi at the end of the 2018 football season. At Georgia as a quality control analyst, Watson will help monitor the offense and assist in coaching and player development.

Watson will take on the role previously held at Georgia by Jay Johnson. Johnson left Georgia to join new Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, who was Georgia’s defensive coordinator. Georgia is still looking to fill the role of defensive coordinator in Athens.

Dabo Swinney: Clemson may have mistakenly given players banned substances

Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireFeb 9, 2019, 12:43 PM EST
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says there are any number of possible ways for three of his football players to have consumed banned substances that led to their suspension just before the College Football Playoff last December. Although Swinney still believes his players may be vindicated, he is not ruling out the possibility those banned substances may have come from within the Clemson program by mistake.

“Oh yeah, I mean, there’s a chance that it could come from anything,” Swinney said in a story published by The Post and Courier. “They’re going to test everything and look at everything. And that’s the problem. As you really look at this stuff, it could be a contaminant that came from anything, that was something that was cleared and not a problem, and all of a sudden, it becomes there was something.”

It is true that the regulations and banned substances can sometimes be a tad complicated, and there are times when one ingredient slips through the cracks when a player consumes a substance. It is, therefore, possible a substance provided through the university may have been one that was overlooked in the process, although that would lead to some more questions about those responsible for handing out the drugs to players on the university payroll if that is the case.

This latest comment from Swinney doesn’t stray too far from his previous comment on the situation. Last December, when it was announced defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, offensive lineman Zach Giella and tight end Braden Galloway had failed a drug test, Swinney came to the defense of his players and suggested they had no idea how they could have failed their respective drug tests.

“They have no clue how it got in their system. This could have come from hair products, cream, protein, a product you buy online and you think nothing is wrong with it. It could be something in a drink,” Swinney said at the time. “40 or so athletes over the last year or so have had to deal with same thing, and several were vindicated.”

The players failed a drug test for ostarine and additional samples were not clean enough to reinstate the players for the semifinal game against Notre Dame or the national championship game against Alabama. While Lawrence is off to the NFL, Giella and Galloway remain on the team while the appeals process continues.

Jim Harbaugh says Michigan should build a statue of Tom Brady

Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireFeb 8, 2019, 6:10 PM EST
You may have heard this one before, but New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is pretty darn good. After winning yet another Super Bowl this past week with the Patriots topping the Los Angeles Rams, Brady won his sixth Super Bowl championship. Now, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh thinks the Wolverines should pay tribute to one of the NFL’s all-time greats who just so happens to be a former Michigan quarterback.

“I think it’s time, don’t you, for a Tom Brady statue to built right here,” the head coach of the Wolverines said in a recent episode of his podcast, according to Detroit Free Press (in case you forgot Harbaugh had a podcast). “Right in front of Schembechler Hall, or do you put it in the stadium? Where do you put the Tom Brady statue?”

That’s a good question, and perhaps it will one day be one that administrators attempt to answer in Ann Arbor. There is no formal discussion on the table about such a tribute to the former Michigan quarterback. But once Brady eventually steps aside from football, perhaps that conversation will kick up some dust. Brady may not have been a Heisman Trophy candidate or anything while playing his college football in maize and blue, but his success at the NFL level is certainly worth honoring at Michigan in some way. If not with a statue, perhaps by naming a part of the football facilities in his name? A plaque?

“You’re synonymous now with Babe Ruth, with Michael Jordan. The university he attended should build a statue,” Harbaugh added.

FCS national champion North Dakota State invited to White House

Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireFeb 8, 2019, 5:24 PM EST
After winning its seventh national championship in eight years, the North Dakota Bison are heading to the White House once again. The Bison have officially been invited to be honored at the White House by President Donald Trump, as reported by MyNDNow.com.

The university is now coordinating the details to get the team to Washington D.C. for a ceremony in their honor, with the help of North Dakota Senator John Hoven.

“After a meeting with the President, I spoke with him about the Bison’s championship win,” Hoven said in a statement. “We appreciate him extending the invitation for the team to visit the White House. Historically, one of the great honors that comes along with winning a sports championship is to receive an invitation from the President to visit the White House. With NDSU’s history of excellence, it is only fitting that they be honored at the White House and we look forward to working with the President to coordinate the visit.”

With any luck, the government will not be shut down at the time the Bison head to the nation’s capital so they can enjoy something a bit more appetizing than room temperature fast food items from McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger King. Clemson players were treated to that assortment when they made their visit to the White House last month.