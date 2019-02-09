Washington State announces EWU transfer QB Gage Gubrud receives sixth year from NCAA

Washington State is in need of a new starting quarterback after losing Gardner Minshew to the NFL, and a potential candidate for the job was just ruled officially eligible. Gage Gubrud, who is transferring from Eastern Washington to the Cougars, has officially been approved for a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA. After initially having a sixth year rejected, Gubrud won his extra year of eligibility by winning an appeal.

Now, Gubrud is officially added to the Washington State Class of 2019.

And the final piece of the Class of 2019 is in! Welcome to the WSU Cougar Family, @Gagegubs! #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt — WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) February 9, 2019

Just to clear up any possible confusion, Gubrud followed up with his own tweet to share the good news.

I’m officially a Coug! Thank you to everyone for the support #gocougs #goeags pic.twitter.com/NpajVjh8DJ — Gage Gubrud (@Gagegubs) February 9, 2019

Not only is Gubrud eligible for the fall, but he will be enrolling this spring to be able to jump right into the program. This will allow Gubrud to participate in spring practices and the spring game as he gets started competing for the starting job in Pullman.

Gubrud passed for nearly 10,000 yards and 87 touchdowns for the FCS powerhouse Eagles. He only played in five games last season due to injury, which led to the appeal for a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA. He will join a competition for the starting job against returning Washington State quarterbacks Trey Tinsley and Anthony Gordon. Neither Tonsley nor Gordon have the experience on the field Gubrud brings to the table with eight combined games and 80 passing yards between them last season behind Minshew.

