Washington State announces EWU transfer QB Gage Gubrud receives sixth year from NCAA

Washington State is in need of a new starting quarterback after losing Gardner Minshew to the NFL, and a potential candidate for the job was just ruled officially eligible. Gage Gubrud, who is transferring from Eastern Washington to the Cougars, has officially been approved for a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA. After initially having a sixth year rejected, Gubrud won his extra year of eligibility by winning an appeal.
Now, Gubrud is officially added to the Washington State Class of 2019.
Just to clear up any possible confusion, Gubrud followed up with his own tweet to share the good news.
Not only is Gubrud eligible for the fall, but he will be enrolling this spring to be able to jump right into the program. This will allow Gubrud to participate in spring practices and the spring game as he gets started competing for the starting job in Pullman.
Gubrud passed for nearly 10,000 yards and 87 touchdowns for the FCS powerhouse Eagles. He only played in five games last season due to injury, which led to the appeal for a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA. He will join a competition for the starting job against returning Washington State quarterbacks Trey Tinsley and Anthony Gordon. Neither Tonsley nor Gordon have the experience on the field Gubrud brings to the table with eight combined games and 80 passing yards between them last season behind Minshew.
It has been a busy couple of days for Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. After losing one offensive line coach to Texas A&M, Gundy has already announced a replacement has been named. A day after reports surfaced saying Texas A&M had hired away Josh Henson to fill their own vacancy at the offensive line coach position in College Station, Gundy has announced the hiring of Charlie Dickey, previously of Kansas State.
And this wasn’t the first time Gundy tried hiring Dickey. The head coach of the Cowboys said he was unable to hire Dickey before because the offensive line coach was dedicated to his boss at Kansas State, Bill Snyder.
Making sure to point out the loyalty Dickey had to his former boss is certainly not just a throwaway line. It can be used to suggest Dickey will be as committed as they come to the Oklahoma State program, which is a nice sales pitch on the recruiting trail.
Like Gundy did at Oklahoma State, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher wasted little time in filling a vacancy at the offensive line coach position on his staff this week. The Aggies lost Jim Turner to a job in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. By Friday, reports of A&M hiring Henson were already filed. And now, the next domino in the assistant coaching carousel fell in Stillwater.
After making some solid recruiting efforts to bolster the offensive line depth in the Class of 2019, Virginia Tech also added one more lineman with a transfer. Brock Hoffman, formerly of Coastal Carolina, announced his transfer to Virginia Tech, thus giving the Hokies a lineman with some playing experience at the Division 1 level.
“I want to thank Coach Moglia, Coach Covington, and Coach Decker for giving me this great opportunity to play Division 1 Football,” Hoffman said in a statement shared on Twitter. “I would like to announce after serious consideration I am transferring to continue my college football career at Virginia Tech University!”
As it stands now, Hoffman will be required to sit out the upcoming 2019 season before being eligible again in 2020 with two years of eligibility at his disposal at that point. However, Hoffman has reportedly filed a waiver to the NCAA to seek immediate eligibility for the 2019 season, with the basis of the waiver relying on the coaching change at Coastal Carolina this offseason. For now, Hoffman and Virginia Tech will await word form the NCAA offices regarding the status of the waiver claim.
If Hoffman is ruled eligible for the 2019 season, he will likely slide right into the mix for the offensive line this fall. With 24 games started at Coastal Carolina, he is not at all short on experience in the trenches. Being able to add him to the line this season would be a big benefit for the Hokies.
Former Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Shawn Watson has found a new job. Watson is heading down to Georgia to take on a role as an offensive quality control analyst.
“Shawn brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with him after coaching the offensive side of the ball around the country during his career,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said in a released statement. “He is an excellent addition to our staff and we are pleased to have him in Athens already.”
Watson served as offensive coordinator for Pittsburgh for the past two seasons, replacing Matt Canada on the staff led by Pat Narduzzi. After a down year for the Pitt offense, however, Watson was one of the coaches relieved of their duties by Narduzzi at the end of the 2018 football season. At Georgia as a quality control analyst, Watson will help monitor the offense and assist in coaching and player development.
Watson will take on the role previously held at Georgia by Jay Johnson. Johnson left Georgia to join new Colorado head coach Mel Tucker, who was Georgia’s defensive coordinator. Georgia is still looking to fill the role of defensive coordinator in Athens.
As a new era of Maryland football gets underway, it will likely do so without Kasim Hill. The Terrapins quarterback has reportedly entered his name to the NCAA transfer portal, allowing him to entertain potential offers from other programs looking to add a quarterback to their roster.
By entering his name in the transfer portal, Hill is able to discuss his options with other programs but he can also still pull his name from the portal and remain at Maryland. A handful of players have pulled their name from the portal after evaluating their options. Whether that will be the path for Hill remains to be seen.
Hill’s decision to enter the transfer portal came shortly after Maryland added heralded quarterback Lance Legendre on national signing day. It was a major recruiting victory for new head coach Mike Locksley, who has also done work in pulling in transfers from other power conference programs as he begins to try improving the Maryland football program.
Hill played in 10 games for Maryland last season, throwing for 1,083 yards with nine touchdowns before having his season brought to a premature end due to a torn ACL. It was Hill’s second torn ACL injury in 14 months. Maryland continued on with Tyrrel Pigrome as the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.