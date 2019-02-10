Arkansas adds Colorado special teams coach Daniel Da Prato to staff

Assistant coaching carousel season remains in full bloom with Arkansas adding a new member to the football staff from Colorado. Daniel Da Prato, who had previously served as the special teams coach and quality control coach for the Buffs is heading to the SEC. Arkansas is the destination, where it is being suggested Da Prato will be taking on a similar role for the Razorbacks.
Da Prato announced his departure from Colorado on his Twitter account, which also included an updated profile and banner image to go with an updated bio to confirm his new job at Arkansas.
Arkansas was in need of a new special teams coach after losing Tanner Burns left the program to join the coaching staff assembled at Liberty by new Flames head coach, and former Ole Miss head coach, Hugh Freeze.
Arkansas was the only team in the SEC to allow two kickoff returns for touchdowns in 2018. The rest of the conference’s 13 teams combined to allow two kickoff return touchdowns all season. The Razorbacks had an SEC-low nine punt returns all season too, making them the only team from a power conference without at least 10 punt returns last season. Arkansas also ranked 92d in the nation in kickoff average (60.15 yards per kickoff attempt. The Razorbacks also had just one punt or kick block last season.
As the pieces continue to come together for a brand new state-of-the-art entertainment facility built around football (because this isn’t simply just an NFL stadium any more), UNLV fans may be getting the best deal possible. According to a new ticket promo announced by UNLV, season tickets to UNLV football games to be played in the brand new stadium won’t cost fans a dollar more. There is a slight catch though.
A season ticket promo for UNLV is offering fans who purchase season tickets to the 2019 season a guaranteed rate for an equivalent seat in the new stadium for the 2020 season. So fans buying season tickets for UNLV games in Sam Boyd Stadium this season can guarantee their seat in the new Las Vegas stadium for the 2020 season at the same rate.
“Faithful Fan Price is our way of showing appreciation for the loyalty and support that we have received over the years from our dedicated fans,” UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement released by the university last week. “It also allows interested community members that are not currently season ticket holders to join the UNLV football family. When we conducted our initial Las Vegas Stadium fan surveys, price was of considerable concern and we heard the feedback.”
This is an exciting time for the UNLV football program. Being able to play home games in this lavish new complex will certainly draw attention to the program and could potentially inject some energy into the program in the Mountain West Conference. Don’t expect UNLV to be selling out this brand new stadium, but could UNLV benefit by being able to lure in some big-name opponents in non-conference play? UNLV is currently scheduled to host Arizona State in 2020, Iowa State in 2021, Vanderbilt in 2023, BYU in 2024, UCLA in 2025 and California in 2026.
In addition to hosting UNLV football, the new Las Vegas stadium will be the new home of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders. And if the Pac-12 is smart about things, it could end up being the destination for the Pac-12 championship game. A future College Football Playoff appearance may be in the future plans at some point, as well as a Super Bowl, but that is nothing but speculation for now.
Miami’s loss will now be Georgia’s gain. Wide receiver Lawrence Cager has announced he is heading to Georgia to finish up his college football career. The former Hurricanes receiver announced his decision this weekend on his Twitter account.
“I have decided to transfer to UGA where I will continue my academic and athletic career,” Cager said on his Twitter account recently. “I am excited for this new journey with Coach Smart and the entire UGA family.”
Cager will have one final year of eligibility to use in Athens. As a graduate transfer, Cager is available to play right away this fall for the defending SEC East champion Bulldogs.
Last season, Cager started 12 of Miami’s 13 games and had a team-high six touchdowns. Cager missed the majority of the 2016 season due to a torn ACL. He previously announced his decision to leave Miami back in late December, shortly after the sudden retirement of former Miami head coach Mark Richt.
As North Dakota State and North Dakota move one step closer to having their in-state rivalry renewed on an annual basis, the call for a rivalry trophy has been made by a couple of lawmakers from the state of North Dakota. Because the old trophy, The Nickel Trophy, has been donated to the North Dakota State Heritage Center when the football rivalry seemingly went dormant, lawmakers have asked students at both universities to begin forming plans for a new rivalry trophy that can be held by the winning program.
North Dakota Senator Scott Meyer introduced a resolution in the state senate, and the resolution passed. The resolution asks the student bodies to “design and implement a new football rivalry trophy.” Sen. Jordan Kannianen carried the bill and joked about how much success the North Dakota State Bison have had in hoisting trophies lately, referencing the seven national championships in the past eight seasons. North Dakota State was recently officially invited to be honored at the White House by President Donald Trump.
North Dakota will join the Missouri Valley Football Conference beginning in 2020, which will bring the two in-state football programs back in the same conference for the first time since sharing a home in the North Central Conference when both programs played at the Division 2 level. The two schools first met in football on Nov. 3, 1894 and have played a total of 111 times over the course of the rivalry’s history. North Dakota leads the all-time series with a record of 62-46-3, which includes wins in five of the most recent seven meetings. Of course, North Dakota State has risen to national championship heights since this rivalry has gone into a bit of a hibernation.
North Dakota State is scheduled to host North Dakota on Sept. 7, 2019.
It has been a busy couple of days for Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. After losing one offensive line coach to Texas A&M, Gundy has already announced a replacement has been named. A day after reports surfaced saying Texas A&M had hired away Josh Henson to fill their own vacancy at the offensive line coach position in College Station, Gundy has announced the hiring of Charlie Dickey, previously of Kansas State.
And this wasn’t the first time Gundy tried hiring Dickey. The head coach of the Cowboys said he was unable to hire Dickey before because the offensive line coach was dedicated to his boss at Kansas State, Bill Snyder.
Making sure to point out the loyalty Dickey had to his former boss is certainly not just a throwaway line. It can be used to suggest Dickey will be as committed as they come to the Oklahoma State program, which is a nice sales pitch on the recruiting trail.
Like Gundy did at Oklahoma State, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher wasted little time in filling a vacancy at the offensive line coach position on his staff this week. The Aggies lost Jim Turner to a job in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. By Friday, reports of A&M hiring Henson were already filed. And now, the next domino in the assistant coaching carousel fell in Stillwater.