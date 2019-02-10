Ex-Miami WR Lawrence Cager announces transfer to Georgia

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Miami’s loss will now be Georgia’s gain. Wide receiver Lawrence Cager has announced he is heading to Georgia to finish up his college football career. The former Hurricanes receiver announced his decision this weekend on his Twitter account.

“I have decided to transfer to UGA where I will continue my academic and athletic career,” Cager said on his Twitter account recently. “I am excited for this new journey with Coach Smart and the entire UGA family.”

Cager will have one final year of eligibility to use in Athens. As a graduate transfer, Cager is available to play right away this fall for the defending SEC East champion Bulldogs.

Last season, Cager started 12 of Miami’s 13 games and had a team-high six touchdowns. Cager missed the majority of the 2016 season due to a torn ACL. He previously announced his decision to leave Miami back in late December, shortly after the sudden retirement of former Miami head coach Mark Richt.

