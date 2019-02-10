Ex-Miami WR Lawrence Cager announces transfer to Georgia

Miami’s loss will now be Georgia’s gain. Wide receiver Lawrence Cager has announced he is heading to Georgia to finish up his college football career. The former Hurricanes receiver announced his decision this weekend on his Twitter account.
“I have decided to transfer to UGA where I will continue my academic and athletic career,” Cager said on his Twitter account recently. “I am excited for this new journey with Coach Smart and the entire UGA family.”
Cager will have one final year of eligibility to use in Athens. As a graduate transfer, Cager is available to play right away this fall for the defending SEC East champion Bulldogs.
Last season, Cager started 12 of Miami’s 13 games and had a team-high six touchdowns. Cager missed the majority of the 2016 season due to a torn ACL. He previously announced his decision to leave Miami back in late December, shortly after the sudden retirement of former Miami head coach Mark Richt.
As North Dakota State and North Dakota move one step closer to having their in-state rivalry renewed on an annual basis, the call for a rivalry trophy has been made by a couple of lawmakers from the state of North Dakota. Because the old trophy, The Nickel Trophy, has been donated to the North Dakota State Heritage Center when the football rivalry seemingly went dormant, lawmakers have asked students at both universities to begin forming plans for a new rivalry trophy that can be held by the winning program.
North Dakota Senator Scott Meyer introduced a resolution in the state senate, and the resolution passed. The resolution asks the student bodies to “design and implement a new football rivalry trophy.” Sen. Jordan Kannianen carried the bill and joked about how much success the North Dakota State Bison have had in hoisting trophies lately, referencing the seven national championships in the past eight seasons. North Dakota State was recently officially invited to be honored at the White House by President Donald Trump.
North Dakota will join the Missouri Valley Football Conference beginning in 2020, which will bring the two in-state football programs back in the same conference for the first time since sharing a home in the North Central Conference when both programs played at the Division 2 level. The two schools first met in football on Nov. 3, 1894 and have played a total of 111 times over the course of the rivalry’s history. North Dakota leads the all-time series with a record of 62-46-3, which includes wins in five of the most recent seven meetings. Of course, North Dakota State has risen to national championship heights since this rivalry has gone into a bit of a hibernation.
North Dakota State is scheduled to host North Dakota on Sept. 7, 2019.
It has been a busy couple of days for Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. After losing one offensive line coach to Texas A&M, Gundy has already announced a replacement has been named. A day after reports surfaced saying Texas A&M had hired away Josh Henson to fill their own vacancy at the offensive line coach position in College Station, Gundy has announced the hiring of Charlie Dickey, previously of Kansas State.
And this wasn’t the first time Gundy tried hiring Dickey. The head coach of the Cowboys said he was unable to hire Dickey before because the offensive line coach was dedicated to his boss at Kansas State, Bill Snyder.
Making sure to point out the loyalty Dickey had to his former boss is certainly not just a throwaway line. It can be used to suggest Dickey will be as committed as they come to the Oklahoma State program, which is a nice sales pitch on the recruiting trail.
Like Gundy did at Oklahoma State, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher wasted little time in filling a vacancy at the offensive line coach position on his staff this week. The Aggies lost Jim Turner to a job in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. By Friday, reports of A&M hiring Henson were already filed. And now, the next domino in the assistant coaching carousel fell in Stillwater.
Washington State is in need of a new starting quarterback after losing Gardner Minshew to the NFL, and a potential candidate for the job was just ruled officially eligible. Gage Gubrud, who is transferring from Eastern Washington to the Cougars, has officially been approved for a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA. After initially having a sixth year rejected, Gubrud won his extra year of eligibility by winning an appeal.
Now, Gubrud is officially added to the Washington State Class of 2019.
Just to clear up any possible confusion, Gubrud followed up with his own tweet to share the good news.
Not only is Gubrud eligible for the fall, but he will be enrolling this spring to be able to jump right into the program. This will allow Gubrud to participate in spring practices and the spring game as he gets started competing for the starting job in Pullman.
Gubrud passed for nearly 10,000 yards and 87 touchdowns for the FCS powerhouse Eagles. He only played in five games last season due to injury, which led to the appeal for a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA. He will join a competition for the starting job against returning Washington State quarterbacks Trey Tinsley and Anthony Gordon. Neither Tonsley nor Gordon have the experience on the field Gubrud brings to the table with eight combined games and 80 passing yards between them last season behind Minshew.
After making some solid recruiting efforts to bolster the offensive line depth in the Class of 2019, Virginia Tech also added one more lineman with a transfer. Brock Hoffman, formerly of Coastal Carolina, announced his transfer to Virginia Tech, thus giving the Hokies a lineman with some playing experience at the Division 1 level.
“I want to thank Coach Moglia, Coach Covington, and Coach Decker for giving me this great opportunity to play Division 1 Football,” Hoffman said in a statement shared on Twitter. “I would like to announce after serious consideration I am transferring to continue my college football career at Virginia Tech University!”
As it stands now, Hoffman will be required to sit out the upcoming 2019 season before being eligible again in 2020 with two years of eligibility at his disposal at that point. However, Hoffman has reportedly filed a waiver to the NCAA to seek immediate eligibility for the 2019 season, with the basis of the waiver relying on the coaching change at Coastal Carolina this offseason. For now, Hoffman and Virginia Tech will await word form the NCAA offices regarding the status of the waiver claim.
If Hoffman is ruled eligible for the 2019 season, he will likely slide right into the mix for the offensive line this fall. With 24 games started at Coastal Carolina, he is not at all short on experience in the trenches. Being able to add him to the line this season would be a big benefit for the Hokies.