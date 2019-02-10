North Dakota lawmakers want new rivalry trophy for North Dakota State-North Dakota series

As North Dakota State and North Dakota move one step closer to having their in-state rivalry renewed on an annual basis, the call for a rivalry trophy has been made by a couple of lawmakers from the state of North Dakota. Because the old trophy, The Nickel Trophy, has been donated to the North Dakota State Heritage Center when the football rivalry seemingly went dormant, lawmakers have asked students at both universities to begin forming plans for a new rivalry trophy that can be held by the winning program.

North Dakota Senator Scott Meyer introduced a resolution in the state senate, and the resolution passed. The resolution asks the student bodies to “design and implement a new football rivalry trophy.” Sen. Jordan Kannianen carried the bill and joked about how much success the North Dakota State Bison have had in hoisting trophies lately, referencing the seven national championships in the past eight seasons. North Dakota State was recently officially invited to be honored at the White House by President Donald Trump.

North Dakota will join the Missouri Valley Football Conference beginning in 2020, which will bring the two in-state football programs back in the same conference for the first time since sharing a home in the North Central Conference when both programs played at the Division 2 level. The two schools first met in football on Nov. 3, 1894 and have played a total of 111 times over the course of the rivalry’s history. North Dakota leads the all-time series with a record of 62-46-3, which includes wins in five of the most recent seven meetings. Of course, North Dakota State has risen to national championship heights since this rivalry has gone into a bit of a hibernation.

North Dakota State is scheduled to host North Dakota on Sept. 7, 2019.

