UNLV offers ticket promo for same-price seats in new Las Vegas stadium

As the pieces continue to come together for a brand new state-of-the-art entertainment facility built around football (because this isn’t simply just an NFL stadium any more), UNLV fans may be getting the best deal possible. According to a new ticket promo announced by UNLV, season tickets to UNLV football games to be played in the brand new stadium won’t cost fans a dollar more. There is a slight catch though.

A season ticket promo for UNLV is offering fans who purchase season tickets to the 2019 season a guaranteed rate for an equivalent seat in the new stadium for the 2020 season. So fans buying season tickets for UNLV games in Sam Boyd Stadium this season can guarantee their seat in the new Las Vegas stadium for the 2020 season at the same rate.

“Faithful Fan Price is our way of showing appreciation for the loyalty and support that we have received over the years from our dedicated fans,” UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement released by the university last week. “It also allows interested community members that are not currently season ticket holders to join the UNLV football family. When we conducted our initial Las Vegas Stadium fan surveys, price was of considerable concern and we heard the feedback.”

This is an exciting time for the UNLV football program. Being able to play home games in this lavish new complex will certainly draw attention to the program and could potentially inject some energy into the program in the Mountain West Conference. Don’t expect UNLV to be selling out this brand new stadium, but could UNLV benefit by being able to lure in some big-name opponents in non-conference play? UNLV is currently scheduled to host Arizona State in 2020, Iowa State in 2021, Vanderbilt in 2023, BYU in 2024, UCLA in 2025 and California in 2026.

In addition to hosting UNLV football, the new Las Vegas stadium will be the new home of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders. And if the Pac-12 is smart about things, it could end up being the destination for the Pac-12 championship game. A future College Football Playoff appearance may be in the future plans at some point, as well as a Super Bowl, but that is nothing but speculation for now.

