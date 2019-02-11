Arizona State LB Reggie Hughes announces transfer from Sun Devils

Arizona State linebacker Reggie Hughes looks like he’ll try playing to win some games elsewhere. With a brief statement on social media Monday afternoon, Hughes announced his intent to transfer out of Arizona State.

“I appreciate the opportunity, education and life lessons. I’m leaving the ASU football program/university and placing my name in the NCAA transfer portal,” Hughes announced in a brief statement on Twitter. “Thanks to all my teammates, Coach Herm, Coach G, Coach AP and the football/university faculty and staff. I’ll always remember my time as a Devil. Forks up!”

According to the 247 Sports composite rankings, Hughes was a three-star recruit in Arizona State’s Class of 2018, the first for Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards. The California native chose the Sun Devils over offers from a handful of programs. His commitment to Arizona State was somewhat of a surprise as UCLA appeared to be one of the trendy picks for his destination. Whether UCLA is in the fold now remains to be seen, although Chip Kelly and the Bruins did have an offer on the table for him in his recruiting cycle.

Hughes redshirted the 2018 season so he still has four years of eligibility to use. However, he will have to sit out the 2019 season if he transfers to another FBS program, which would make him eligible to play beginning in 2020 barring any potential waiver appeal being granted by the NCAA.

By entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal, Hughes can now get in contact with other potential programs looking to add a linebacker to their program. Of course, Hughes is also allowed to pull his name from the transfer portal at any time to remain at Arizona State if he decides to stay put. However, based on the wording in his tweet announcing his transfer plans, it seems unlikely he will stick around in the Arizona State program.

