Auburn offensive lineman Calvin Ashley announces intent to transfer

Throw another name into the NCAA transfer portal. Auburn offensive lineman Calvin Ashley has announced he will evaluate his transfer options and he has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

“After much thought and consideration and talking to my family, I have decided to enter my name in the NCAA transfer portal and will explore my options,” Ashley said in a message posted on his Twitter account. “I would like to thank the great fans and the coaching staff at Auburn for believing in me.”

By entering his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal, Ashley will be able to have contact with other potential college football programs. However, this does not mean Ashley is guaranteed to leave Auburn. Although it seems most players do end up leaving their current school, a player is allowed to pull their name from the portal to remain where they are. That decision remains up to the player, including Ashley.

Ashley missed some playing time for an undisclosed medical reason last season. Ashley did suffer a head or neck injury during a summer scrimmage last year, but it was never confirmed exactly what medical concern was keeping Ashley out of action at times last season.

Ashley is a redshirt sophomore, so he has a couple of years of eligibility left at his disposal wherever he ends up. If he transfers to another FBS program, then Ashley will have to sit out the 2019 season before being eligible to play again in 2020, barring any potential waiver claim the NCAA decides to possibly rule in his favor.

