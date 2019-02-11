Nebraska loses defensive line coach Dawson to NFL

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is currently looking for a new defensive line coach. That is because he just lost his to the NFL. Mike Dawson, who had been with Frost for the past three years, has been hired by the New York Giants to take on the role of linebackers coach.

Dawson had spent the previous three seasons with Frost, from UCF for two seasons to last year with the Huskers in Lincoln. His departure to another job in the NFL had been rumored to be in the works for a while now, so this news was hardly surprising as the assistant coaching carousel between the NFL and college football continues to run rampant.

The #NYGiants have hired Mike Dawson as outside linebackers coach and Henry Baker as the assistant defensive backs coach. Details: https://t.co/NxFXdhGYDs pic.twitter.com/E97hzaonbU — New York Giants (@Giants) February 11, 2019

“Coach Dawson informed me late last week he had chosen to accept a coaching position with the New York Giants,” Frost said in a released statement. “Mike has been a key part of our staff the past three seasons at Nebraska and UCF. He is a man of great character, an outstanding teacher, relates well to players and is a tremendous asset for any coaching staff.”

While Nebraska and Frost have typically been lucky not to have to deal with coaching staff turnover the past couple of seasons, the loss of Dawson is the kind of circumstance most coaches have to deal with at some point in time. How Frost goes about filling the new vacancy on the coaching staff remains to be seen, although he will likely want to find a replacement to coach the defensive line with spring practices already creeping up on the program.

And while Frost may not have had to deal with coaching turnover, a number of his players have. Nebraska will now employ its fourth defensive line coach in the past five seasons (including 2019) and fifth in since 2014. Frost would ideally like to find a defensive line coach that will stick around, although there is something to be said when you have coaches that are catching the eye of the NFL.

