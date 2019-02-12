Duke WR Aaron Young pulls name from transfer database

There have been myriad players who have placed their names into the NCAA transfer database over the past couple of months. Very rarely has any player actually pulled his name out of the infamous portal.

Duke, as it turns out, is one of the rare beneficiaries of an about-face.

In a press release Monday, Duke announced that “wide receiver Aaron Young has removed his name from the NCAA Transfer Portal and will rejoin the Blue Devil program, effective immediately.” It had been confirmed by the California native in late January that he would be seeking a graduate transfer to a school closer to the West Coast.

“Aaron has been an integral part of our program since arriving on campus in the summer of 2015,” Duke head coach David Cutcliffe said in a statement. “Duke is the best place for Aaron to continue his growth as a student-athlete and he’s excited to get back to work with his teammates in preparation for spring practice.”

This past season, Young totaled 139 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions. Four of the receptions, 114 of the yards and the lone score came in the season-opening win over Army. Injuries, including a hamstring issue, limited Young for the remainder of the season.

Young will enter the 2019 season with 34 receptions, 582 yards and four touchdowns during his time with the Blue Devils.