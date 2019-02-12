Kansas State RB Mike McCoy medically retires from football

Kansas State running back Mike McCoy is medically retiring from football, he announced Tuesday.

“I never thought I would see the day where I would have to hang the cleats up, but I have a condition I was born with called spinal stenosis, which will no longer allow me to play,” McCoy said in a statement. “I’ve seen multiple doctors this past year to try and get cleared, but the risk is just too great.”

McCoy did not play at all in 2018 while treating lingering injuries. As a freshman that season, McCoy appeared in three games and totaled 10 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown. He ran for what the Wichita Eagle described as a punishing 15-yard touchdown run in his second college game and then, after not appearing in 10 games, carried twice for eight yards in K-State’s 35-17 win over UCLA in the 2017 Cactus Bowl, which turned out to be McCoy’s final game.

Though his playing days are over, McCoy is not done with football. He will remain on scholarship and with the program in a to-be-determined role.

“I want to thank God, my family, my teammates and fans for all the support throughout my sports career. I love my teammates and all the people I met throughout this journey,” McCoy said. “I also want to thank Coach Klieman and his staff for giving me the opportunity for my next journey. It hurts not being able to play anymore, but I’m going to trust God’s plan that He’ll be with me every step of the way in my new path.”