Pair of hires completes new NIU head coach Hammock’s defensive staff

New Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock has completed his inaugural defensive staff with a pair of hires, announced Tuesday by the program.
Travis Moore has joined the program as the Huskies’ defensive line coach, while Aaron Wilkins will coach the cornerbacks.
A former Huskie himself, Moore has been the head coach at Eisenhower High School in Blue Island, a south Chicago suburb, for the past 12 years.
“It’s a dream come true to come back to NIU,” Moore said in a statement. “I’ve come full circle. This is a program and a university that has given me so much, from the birth of my daughter, the marriage to my wife, who I met here at NIU, to coming out with a degree and having four years of joy on the football field. It’s literally a dream come true to be back and to work alongside someone as great as coach Hammock.”
Wilkins spent the past four years on the defensive staff at Liberty.
Aaron Wilkins is a guy that I’ve come to know through Coach [Robert] Wimberly,” Hammock said. “He was a volunteer at Liberty, then an intern, became a quality control assistant, and then a position coach. I love to have guys that have worked their way through the ranks to a position of being an assistant coach. As a recruiter, he signed 11 kids from California to go to Liberty so he must be a good recruiter to do that. He brings a level of knowledge to the secondary that is going to benefit our cornerbacks, and he will work with Coach Jackson on that back end of our defense. I think the guys will gravitate to him, and we’re happy to have him as a Huskie.”
Moore and Wilkins will join the previously-hired Jordan Gigli and Robert Wimberly on Hammock’s defensive staff.
Hammock was hired as NIU’s head coach on Jan. 18 after Rod Carey left for Temple, replacing the Owls’ old-new head coach Manny Diaz, who reversed course on Temple after Mark Richt‘s abrupt retirement.
After playing in the first two games of the 2018 season, D.J. Crossen didn’t see the field again for Virginia Tech. Now, we know the reason for that turn of events. Somewhat.
According to the Raleigh News & Observer, Crossen has been serving an indefinite suspension from the football program since the middle of September. No specific reason for the suspension was given, with Tech writing in a statement that Crossen “is subject to the policies set forth in the Virginia Tech Code of Student Conduct.”
The News & Observer writes that the defensive back “is still listed in the Virginia Tech online student directory, and he still appears on the football roster on Virginia Tech’s athletics website.”
Because of the NCAA’s revamped redshirt rule, Crossen can retain a year of eligibility despite playing in a pair of games this past season.
Crossen was a three-star member of the Hokies’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 45 cornerback in the country and the No. 17 player at any position in the state of North Carolina. He was originally committed to North Carolina before flipping to Tech.
As one coaching hole is filled at one Group of Five school, another has been created.
That phenomenon played out yet again Tuesday, with Cincinnati announced the hiring of Chad Witt as the newest addition to Luke Fickell‘s coaching staff. Witt will serve as the Bearcats’ defensive line coach.
The past three seasons, Witt was a member of Jeff Monken‘s Army staff.
“Thrilled we could attract a coach of Chad Wilt’s caliber to our football staff,” a statement from Fickell began. “He’s shown to be an impressive teacher, motivator and coach. We are an offensive and defensive line driven program so this is a critical role for us. We are excited to keep developing what we have built here and continuing to progress this spring and into the 2019 season.”
Prior to Army, Witt was the line coach at Maryland from 2014-15.
It appears another SEC East will lose its leader on the defensive side of the ball to the big boy league of football.
Last week, it was reported that Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham was one of a handful of candidates for the same job with the Cincinnati Bengals. According to a report from the NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport, the organization has now narrowed its search to a party of one — Grantham.
Based on the report, it appears the only remaining obstacle is the wordsmithing of a contract.
Making him attractive to the Bengals, Grantham has extensive experience at the pro level in general and the AFC North specifically.
From 1999-2009, Grantham spent time on four NFL coaching staffs, including the Cleveland Browns as defensive coordinator (2005-07). The other stops were as defensive line coach with the Dallas Cowboys (2008-09), Houston Texans (2002-04) and Indianapolis Colts (1999-2001).
Since the last NFL stop, Grantham has served as the coordinator at Florida (2018), Mississippi State (2017), Louisville (2014-16) and Georgia (2010-13).
During his lone season in Gainesville, Grantham had the Gators 21st nationally in scoring defense (20.4 points per game) and 26th total defense (339 yards per game). The year prior to Grantham’s arrival, they were 72nd (27.3 ppg) and 31st (349 ypg) in those same categories.
As previously reported, it’s expected that Kentucky will lose its defensive coordinator, Matt House, to the Kansas City Chiefs.
With spring getting closer on the horizon, Butch Davis has a rather sizable hole to fill on his Florida International coaching staff.
In a press release, FIU announced that Brent Guy has stepped down as FIU’s defensive coordinator. The stated reason for the abrupt departure was the 58-year-old Guy’s desire to take care of unspecified personal responsibilities.
“We are grateful for all Brent has done for this program over the past two seasons,” the head coach said in a statement. “He helped lay the ground work for this program and played an integral part of our success. With his help, we went to back-to-back bowl games and set a program record in wins. The FIU family wishes Brent and his family the very best for the future.”
Guy, who played his college football at Oklahoma State at the same time Davis was a Cowboys assistant, has spent the past two seasons as the Panthers’ coordinator. In addition to coordinating duties, Guy also served as linebackers coach.
In Guy’s two seasons, FIU’s defense has ranked tied for 46th (24.7 points per game in 2018) and 80th (28.5 ppg) in scoring defense.