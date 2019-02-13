Coastal Carolina’s Jeffrey Gunter tweets move to Syracuse, then deletes tweet

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It will take a bit for it to be realized, but Syracuse added some talent to its defensive line earlier in the week. We think.

On his personal Twitter account Monday, Jeffrey Gunter announced that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career at Syracuse. The announcement came nearly three weeks after the defensive end decided to leave Coastal Carolina and enter his name into the NCAA transfer database.

Interestingly, the tweet announcing his move to the Orange has since been deleted. In fact, his entire Twitter profile has been removed, with no explanation given.

Syracuse has not yet announced Gunter’s addition to the roster, for what it’s worth.

If Gunter follows through on his move to the ACC program, he’d be forced to sit out the 2019 season in order to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. He’d then have two years of eligibility he could use beginning with the 2020 season.

After totaling 14 tackles for loss and five sacks this past season, Gunter was named first-team All-Sun Belt Conference. In addition to Syracuse, Gunter had also considered NC State, North Carolina and Oregon,