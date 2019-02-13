Luke Fickell plucks Army staff for new Cincinnati assistant

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As one coaching hole is filled at one Group of Five school, another has been created.

That phenomenon played out yet again Tuesday, with Cincinnati announced the hiring of Chad Witt as the newest addition to Luke Fickell‘s coaching staff. Witt will serve as the Bearcats’ defensive line coach.

The past three seasons, Witt was a member of Jeff Monken‘s Army staff.

“Thrilled we could attract a coach of Chad Wilt’s caliber to our football staff,” a statement from Fickell began. “He’s shown to be an impressive teacher, motivator and coach. We are an offensive and defensive line driven program so this is a critical role for us. We are excited to keep developing what we have built here and continuing to progress this spring and into the 2019 season.”

Prior to Army, Witt was the line coach at Maryland from 2014-15.