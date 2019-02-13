Michigan great Tyrone Wheatley introduced as head coach at FCS Morgan State

One of the most productive running backs in Michigan’s storied history officially moved on to the next stage of his post-playing career.

At a Tuesday press conference, Tyrone Wheatley was officially introduced as the 22nd head coach at Morgan State. The presser came less than a week after the FCS program confirmed that Wheatley would be taking over the football program.

“It is with great pleasure and honor that I accept the Head coaching position at Morgan State University. I would like to thank President David Wilson and Mr. Scott for this incredible opportunity,” said Wheatley in a statement last week. “I consider it a privilege to lead the young men of Morgan State using football as a vehicle to implement a continuation of development, mentorship, and productivity beyond the field and when their playing days are over. I can’t wait to become united with the city of Baltimore and become woven in the fabric of the community.”

Wheatley left Michigan as one of the school’s all-time leaders in rushing yards and touchdowns. He returned to his alma mater as the running backs coach in 2015-16 before leaving and spending the past two seasons in the same job with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 47-year-old Wheatley has one previous stint as a head coach, at a Michigan high school in 2007.