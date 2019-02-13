Syracuse TE Gabe Horan medically disqualified due to concussions

The football career of Syracuse tight end Gabe Horan has come to an end. Concussions are to blame.
According to a report from Syracuse.com, Horan has been medically disqualified due to concussions. This news was confirmed by the Syracuse athletics department.
Horan played in just one game for the Orange last season, in which he caught one pass for a seven-yard touchdown in a win against UConn. Horan was a true freshman last season, and he could have used the 2018 season as a redshirt year under the NCAA’s updated redshirt rule last fall. Unfortunately, that one game will be all Horan sees in a Syracuse football uniform.
Syracuse does have a couple of options left to fill out the tight end position this fall, although Syracuse.com notes head coach Dino Babers has suggested they might use a remaining scholarship to address the position as well. Considering the lack of depth at the position at Syracuse, that may not be a bad idea.
Here’s a coaching move that’s guaranteed to raise an eyebrow or two.
Citing multiple sources, 247Sports.com is reporting that Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal has decided to part ways with Jim Leavitt as his defensive coordinator. The website writes that “[t]he reasoning behind Leavitt’s departure isn’t known at this time.”
It’s expected that Cristobal will stay in-house for a replacement and promote co-defensive coordinator Keith Heyward to solo coordinator.
Leavitt had also served as the Ducks’ linebackers coach; the same website notes that the football program has already begun a search outside of the football program to fill that role.
Leavitt, who was as the head coach at South Florida from 1997-2009, has spent the past two seasons in Eugene. The Ducks finished tied for 63rd nationally in scoring defense in 2018 (27 points per game) and 77th in 2017 (28.3 ppg); the year prior to Leavitt’s arrival, they were 126th (out of 128 FBS teams at the time) at 41.4 ppg.
After his unceremonious exit from USF in January of 2010, and after being out of the college game for more than five years, Leavitt was named the defensive coordinator at Colorado in February of 2015 and spent two seasons with the Buffaloes before leaving for the Ducks. Leavitt was hired by current Florida State head coach Willie Taggart and retained when Cristobal took over.
For the second time this offseason, wide receivers coach Jovon Bouknight could be switching jobs. Bouknight is reportedly being the target to fill the vacancy as wide receivers coach at Oregon by head coach Mario Cristobal according to multiple reports over the past 24 hours.
Bouknight was brought to Texas Tech from Utah State by Red Raiders head coach Matt Wells, who brought a handful of his Utah State assistants with him to Lubbock this offseason after being hired to be the head coach. Bouknight had been a long-standing fixture at Utah State and expanded his wings among the coaching ranks as the years had gone by. His addition at Oregon would be a good opportunity to step into a program with an offense hoping to take flight next season and make a push for a Pac-12 championship.
No official word has confirmed any coaching staff changes out of the Oregon football program at this time, however, an announcement could be coming shortly as word of this potential hiring catches fire.
Oregon’s vacancy on the staff came after Michael Johnson left the Ducks to take a job at Mississippi State.
South Carolina defensive lineman Josh Belk is walking away from South Carolina, and could potentially be leaving the football field entirely due to concerns about his health moving forward. Belk was originally reported to no longer be with the South Carolina football program as of Wednesday afternoon, and a follow-up to that story noted it may be injury-related. Belk may have confirmed as much with a brief message on his Twitter account as well.
Belk later issued a statement that was relayed first by Vizor Carolina via Twitter (Belk then retweeted it from his own account);
“I fractured a vertebrae and decided to choose another path in life,” Belk is quoting to say. “One that won’t potentially mess me up in the long run with injuries and all. Been praying and this is what God has led me to.”
“After talking with Josh Belk, he has decided to give up the game,” South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp said in a released statement. “He is a fine young man and we wish him the best.”
As reported by The State, Belk had an MRI recently and the results may have been severe enough to force him to make a difficult decision (or perhaps it was an easy decision). For now, Belk will focus on making the decisions that are best for him moving forward, while South Carolina will look to start up the spring knowing they are down one defensive lineman that could have played a significant role in the trenches this fall.
Belk, a former five-star recruit out of high school, appeared in six games for the Gamecocks last season after receiving approval for a waiver for immediate eligibility following his transfer from Clemson. Belk was a member of Clemson’s Class of 2018. He enrolled early and transferred after Clemson’s spring football practices, but was allowed to be eligible to play right away at South Carolina last fall rather than having to sit out a season.
Nearly a decade after leaving the West Coast, Brady Hoke has officially returned.
Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Hoke was set to return to San Diego State as part of Rocky Long‘s coaching staff. Early Wednesday afternoon, the football program confirmed that Hoke has been hired as Long’s defensive line coach.
From 2009-10, Hoke served as the head coach at San Diego State before leaving to take the same job at Michigan. Hoke was fired after four seasons in Ann Arbor.
Long was Hoke’s defensive coordinator and took over the Aztecs when his boss left for the Wolverines.
Since leaving U-M, Hoke has served as the defensive coordinator at Oregon (2016) and the defensive line coach at Tennessee (2017) and for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers (2018). He’s also been a line coach at Michigan (1997-2002), Oregon State (1989-94) and Western Michigan (1984-86).