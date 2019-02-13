Virginia Tech’s D.J. Crossen has been serving indefinite suspension since September

After playing in the first two games of the 2018 season, D.J. Crossen didn’t see the field again for Virginia Tech. Now, we know the reason for that turn of events. Somewhat.

According to the Raleigh News & Observer, Crossen has been serving an indefinite suspension from the football program since the middle of September. No specific reason for the suspension was given, with Tech writing in a statement that Crossen “is subject to the policies set forth in the Virginia Tech Code of Student Conduct.”

The News & Observer writes that the defensive back “is still listed in the Virginia Tech online student directory, and he still appears on the football roster on Virginia Tech’s athletics website.”

Because of the NCAA’s revamped redshirt rule, Crossen can retain a year of eligibility despite playing in a pair of games this past season.

Crossen was a three-star member of the Hokies’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 45 cornerback in the country and the No. 17 player at any position in the state of North Carolina. He was originally committed to North Carolina before flipping to Tech.