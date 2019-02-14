Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Ex-Penn State WR Juwan Johnson announces transfer to Oregon

Former Penn State wide receiver Juwan Johnson is transferring to Oregon. The new Duck announced his decision to join the Oregon program with a quick message on his Twitter account.

As a graduate transfer, Johnson will be eligible to begin catching passes from Justin Herbert this fall. Johnson still brings some good size to the receiver position, and Oregon will hope to insert him into the offense will lead to a bit of a rebound after the 2018 season. After catching 54 passes for 701 yards and a touchdown in 2017, Johnson caught 25 passes for 352 yards in eight games last season for the Nittany Lions.

The biggest highlight of Johnson’s time at Penn State may have been his game-winning touchdown catch as time expired in a primetime road win at Iowa in 2017. The win helped keep Penn State’s early-season national title hopes alive a season after winning the Big Ten.

SEC rolls out four-day summer media day schedule

Once again, the SEC will be masters of media day coverage in the middle of the summer with a four-day media day extravaganza. This year, the SEC is returning to Birmingham, Alabama. The SEC distributed updated details about this year’s media day event including what schools and coaches will be speaking on what day.

The SEC will open up the 2019 media day fun on Monday, July 15 from the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – Wynfrey Hotel. Television coverage of the event will be available through the SEC Network as well as ESPN over the course of the four days.

The exact order of what coaches will be speaking at what times will be hashed out later on, but Florida’s Dan Mullen, LSU’s Ed Orgeron, and Missouri’s Barry Odom will be featured on Day 1 on Monday, July 15. Day 2 will feature Kirby Smart of Georgia, Matt Luke of Ole Miss, Jeremy Pruitt of Tennessee, and Jimbo Fisher of Texas A&M. Alabama’s Nick Saban will highlight the festivities on Day 3, with Chad Morris of Arkansas, Joe Moorhead of Mississippi State and Will Muschamp of South Carolina also getting their time in front of the microphone. Day 4 will wrap things up with Gus Malzahn of Auburn, Mark Stoops of Kentucky, and Derek Mason of Vanderbilt.

Here is the full SEC Media Day schedule, for those planning ahead.

2019 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

MONDAY, July 15
Florida – Dan Mullen
LSU – Ed Orgeron
Missouri – Barry Odom

TUESDAY, July 16
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Ole Miss – Matt Luke
Tennessee – Jeremy Pruitt
Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

WEDNESDAY, July 17
Alabama – Nick Saban
Arkansas – Chad Morris
Mississippi State – Joe Moorhead
South Carolina – Will Muschamp

THURSDAY, July 18
Auburn – Gus Malzahn
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
Vanderbilt – Derek Mason

While the SEC media days are going on, the ACC will also be holding their media day event in Charlotte, North Carolina. The ACC media day runs from July 16 through July 18.

QB Nick Starkel to decide transfer destination after visiting Arkansas and FSU in March

College football transfer season is still in mid-season form with a number of players still trying to figure out where they’ll play their next down. Among those still on the board is quarterback Nick Starkel, who is transferring from Texas A&M as a graduate transfer.

According to a report from 247 Sports, citing Starkel as the source of information, Starkel is scheduled to make a visit to Arkansas at the beginning of March and another trip to Florida State at the end of March. After making his visit to Tallahassee, Starkel informed 247 Sports he anticipates making his final decision.

Starkel started the 2017 season as the starting quarterback for Texas A&M, but an injury took him out of action for a while until the end of the season. Starkel couldn’t keep the starting job in College Station under new head coach Jimbo Fisher last season, losing the job to Kellen Mond. Now, Starkel is looking for one last chance to win a starting job. Ohio State was reportedly one of the possible options Starkel was considering, but the Buckeyes added former Georgia quarterback Justin Fields instead, and Fields has been ruled eligible for the upcoming season as well.

Starkel will have two years of eligibility coming with him to wherever he ends up going. Given the March official visits, it would appear the choice may come down to Arkansas and Florida State. The Seminoles could use a boost with depth at quarterback. Florida State head coach Willie Taggart recently said he has a plan to address the need for a quarterback after going through a second recruiting cycle without signing a quarterback. Taggart refused to dive into the details about his plan, but a transfer option seemed like the most likely plan to pad the depth in the immediate future while shifting the focus in recruiting for the Class of 2020 to address the more long-term solution.

NCAA decides it’s time to review transfer waiver guidelines

With growing concerns over how the transfer waiver process is likely inspiring an increasing number of players to transfer and seek immediate eligibility around college football, the NCAA is in the early stages of reviewing the guidelines.

As announced by the NCAA on Thursday afternoon, a recommendation from the Division I Transfer Working Group to the Committee of Legislative Relief has begun the process of reviewing the transfer waiver guidelines. This comes as a high percentage of waiver requests being filed to the NCAA have been approved to allow players to be eligible to play this fall rather than sit out a year before being ruled eligible to play again.

“The Committee for Legislative Relief is reviewing current transfer waiver guidelines to make sure they are in line with the membership’s expectations,” Kaity McKittrick, deputy athletics director and senior woman administrator at Lafayette, said in a released statement. “We do believe attention on a small number of high-profile requests can skew perceptions of the scope of staff and committee review. Each waiver request is reviewed individually, as they each present a unique fact pattern and almost always confidential information of the student. Our committee and the staff operate with the membership’s guidelines in mind, and are not driven by a specific approval percentage.”

Before you go panicking that a player transferring to your favorite school this might suddenly be in jeopardy of having a waiver approved, relax. Any changes to the NCAA rules and guidelines would not take effect until the next academic year at the earliest, and it is still possible any potential changes could be at least another year or so away from coming to fruition anyway. This could still be a topic of conversation that is starting now but requires more time to determine if there is a need to change the guidelines at all.

Because the conversation seems to have shifted toward now being the dawn of college football free agency, the NCAA is forced to respond to ensure the integrity of the transfer process is not getting out of control. Maybe it has. It will be up to the NCAA to determine if this new waiver policy and the benefits to the student-athlete is worth protecting or if a need to put a foot down is necessary.

Texas Tech hires ex-Red Raider WR to replace assistant lost to Oregon

That certainly didn’t take long.

Wednesday, it was reported that Oregon was expected to hire Jovon Bouknight away from Texas Tech as its new wide receivers coach.  Roughly 24 hours after those reports first surfaced, and while Bouknight’s hiring hasn’t even been confirmed by the Ducks as of this posting, the Red Raiders announced on Twitter that they have hired Joel Filani as the departed assistant’s replacement.

Filani will serve as Tech’s outside receivers coach.

The new assistant is certainly familiar to those in Lubbock as Filani played his college football for the Red Raiders, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors as a wide receiver during both the 2005 and 2006 seasons.

The past three seasons, Filani has served as the wide receivers coach at Texas coach.  He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Boise State (2013-14) before moving on to an offensive quality control position at Washington State (2015).