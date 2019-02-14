Getty Images

One of three players suspended over NCAA violations no longer listed on Alabama’s roster

By John TaylorFeb 14, 2019, 11:11 AM EST
Leave a comment

In late December, Elliot Baker was one of three Alabama football players suspended for what were later described by head coach Nick Saban as unspecified NCAA violations.  Nearly two months later, it appears the offensive lineman is on the outside of the football program looking in.

As pointed out by Christopher Walsh of CollegeFootballMaven, Baker is one of two veteran Crimson Tide football players who are not listed on the football team’s updated roster.  The other, redshirt sophomore defensive back Kyriq McDonald, is now listed in the NCAA transfer database.

In confirming the suspensions were NCAA-related, Saban stated late last year that they could extend beyond the 2018 season.  While it’s believed Baker’s departure is suspension-related, that hasn’t been confirmed.

Coming to the Crimson Tide in 2017 from City College of San Francisco, Baker was rated as the No. 1 junior college offensive tackle and the No. 4 JUCO player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  The 6-7, 302-pound lineman has yet to play a down for the Tide, although he has earned his degree from the university.

In addition to Baker, offensive lineman Deonte Brown and tight end Kedrick James were also suspended.  The names of Brown, a redshirt junior, and James, a junior, are still listed on the online version of the roster.  What their respective statuses are moving forward is unclear at the moment.

Arrest warrant filed in Nebraska RB Maurice Washington’s revenge-porn case

Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 14, 2019, 9:53 AM EST
1 Comment

There’s been another development in the legal matter involving a playing member of the Nebraska football program.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that California native Maurice Washington is facing charges under that state’s revenge-porn law.  It’s alleged that Washington sent a sexually-explicit 10-second video, recorded two years prior by someone other than the running back, involving an underage female and two other boys to that same female in early March of 2018.

According to the Lincoln Journal Star, an arrest warrant has now been filed for Washington in connection to the case.  The Journal Star writes that “Clarissa Hamilton, the Santa Clara district attorney prosecuting the case, said it could take one to three months for a judge to sign an arrest warrant.” Once that happens, Washington would either be extradited from Nebraska to California or he could turn himself in to authorities.

The DA told the newspaper that the county would have no objection to self-surrender; Washington’s new attorney told the same outlet that his client “would go to California at some point and make a voluntary appearance in the case.”

While Washington didn’t participate in the sex act nor did he record it, he is still facing a felony count of possessing a video or photograph of a person under 18 who is engaging in or simulating sexual conduct and a misdemeanor count of posting a video or photograph of a person engaging in or simulating sexual conduct without consent, leading to the person suffering emotional distress.  Washington had dated the alleged victim prior to the video being recorded.

There’s also some question as to exactly what the NU football program knew about Washington’s situation and when they knew it.

In attempting to contact Washington in late August, the Santa Clara detective investigating the case for the sheriff’s department, Colin Haselbach, spoke to an investigator from the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, Ed Sexton, on Aug. 29 for help.  Sexton subsequently texted Washington, who, when informed that Sexton was a law enforcement official, failed to reply further.

Two weeks later, Sexton, who in the interim had spoken to university police about the case, received a phone call from Jamie Vaughn, NU’s compliance director, who was made aware of Sexton’s interest in talking to Washington by UNL police. Per Vaughn via Haselbach, the football staff was “concerned about Maurice needing a lawyer” in order to speak to Sexton.

A day after Vaughn and Sexton spoke, “Sexton got a call from former Nebraska Attorney General Jon Bruning, who said he was representing the Athletic Department,” the newspaper wrote.  Bruning also represented Washington in the case from the middle of September until Feb. 8.

Bruning has denied the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office’s assertion that he was a representative of the NU athletic department. “I’ve never represented the University of Nebraska as legal counsel, and I’ve never held myself out as doing so,” Bruning said in a statement earlier this week.

Bruning has also denied that he shared details of the case with university officials, athletic department or otherwise; in a statement Monday, the Nebraska athletic department also claimed they were not privy to the details of the case.

“We knew that there [were] some questions and things that the folks in California were asking about — but they weren’t specific,” athletic director Bill Moos said during an interview Wednesday as relayed by the Omaha World-Herald. “I was made aware there were inquiries, but they were not specific. …

“[NU] will cooperate with all of this. We’re not trying to get away with anything.”

Washington is now represented by Lincoln criminal defense attorney John Ball, to whom the player was referred by Bruning.

After some academic uncertainty throughout the offseason, Washington was cleared to join the Cornhuskers football team in early August of last year.  As a true freshman, and despite the legal clouds hanging over him from the start of the season, Washington rushed for 455 yards and three touchdowns, numbers that were both good for third on the team.  His 24 receptions were also third-best, while his 221 receiving yards were fourth.

Derek Green leaving Oklahoma to enlist in Navy

Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 14, 2019, 8:38 AM EST
3 Comments

At least in this case, the call to serve one’s country has overpowered the desire to play college football at its highest level.

In mid-December of last year, Derek Green signed with Oklahoma as part of its 2019 recruiting class; Feb. 6, he enrolled in classes at the university.  Wednesday, however, Green confirmed to multiple media outlets, including 247Sports.com, that he has decided to leave OU and enlist in the U.S. Navy.

“I don’t want to waste anybody’s time,” Green told the website, “because Oklahoma has a great group of guys on that defense that’s there and coming in and I want them to be successful and they can spend more time developing them while I try to serve my country.”

Green also confirmed that he will also place his name into the NCAA transfer database, although “that’s just in case I want to go back to it later, but as of right now I’m going to serve my country.”

According to the Norman Transcript, “a death in [Green’s] family changed his path” from football to the armed forces.

Green was a consensus three-star signee for the Sooners.  He was the only signee listed as a defensive tackle in OU’s class this year.

Reports: Todd Grantham spurns NFL, will remain as Florida DC

Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 14, 2019, 8:04 AM EST
1 Comment

So much for that, apparently.

A week after his name first surfaced in connection to the job, it was reported Wednesday that Todd Grantham had become the top target of the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL organization’s search for a defensive coordinator. Overnight, however, at least two reports surfaced that Grantham has opted to remain in the same job at Florida.

While not specifically mentioned, it’s believed that Grantham, who made $1.4 million with the Gators in 2018 and was set to earn $1.5 million in 2019, will return to Gainesville for a second season on an enhanced contract.  His 2018 salary, which made him the highest-paid assistant in UF history, was 10th nationally among FBS assistants and fifth in the SEC (second in the SEC East behind Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker, who is now the head coach at Colorado).

Making him attractive to the Bengals — and to the NFL as a whole — Grantham has extensive experience at the pro level in general and the AFC North specifically.

From 1999-2009, Grantham spent time on four NFL coaching staffs, including the Cleveland Browns as defensive coordinator (2005-07).  The other stops were as defensive line coach with the Dallas Cowboys (2008-09), Houston Texans (2002-04) and Indianapolis Colts (1999-2001).

Since the last NFL stop, Grantham has served as the coordinator at Florida (2018), Mississippi State (2017), Louisville (2014-16) and Georgia (2010-13).

During his first season in Gainesville, Grantham had the Gators 21st nationally in scoring defense (20.4 points per game) and 26th total defense (339 yards per game).  The year prior to Grantham’s arrival, they were 72nd (27.3 ppg) and 31st (349 ypg) in those same categories.

Vandy stays in-house for new OC, adds ex-Auburn coach as one of three new assistants

Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 14, 2019, 7:37 AM EST
Leave a comment

Derek Mason‘s makeover of his Vanderbilt coaching staff went into overdrive Wednesday as a flurry of moves were confirmed by the football program.

Most prominently, it was announced that Gerry Gdowski (pictured, left) has been promoted to offensive coordinator.  The past five seasons, Gdowski has been a part of the Commodores coaching staff — the first two as tight ends coach, the last three as quarterbacks coach.  He’ll continue in his role as quarterbacks coach.

Gdowski replaces Andy Ludwig, who left Nashville in early January to take the same job at Utah.

“Gerry Gdowski has a proven track record during his five years on West End as an outstanding teacher who works to maximize the abilities of our student-athletes,” Mason said in a statement. “Gerry possesses superb knowledge of our offensive scheme and personnel and what it takes to succeed in the Southeastern Conference. I look forward to seeing our offense under Gerry’s guidance.”

In addition to Gdowski’s promotion, the football program also confirmed three additions from outside of the football program in, Nick Eason (defensive line), Devin Fitzsimmons (special teams coordinator and tight ends) and Tim Horton (running backs).  Fitzsimmons replaces Shawn Mennenga, who left for a job with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers earlier this month, while Horton comes to Vandy after spending six seasons as the running backs coach at Auburn.

Both Fitzsimmons and Eason spent the past five and four seasons, respectively, as assistants in the NFL.