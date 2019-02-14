QB Nick Starkel to decide transfer destination after visiting Arkansas and FSU in March

College football transfer season is still in mid-season form with a number of players still trying to figure out where they’ll play their next down. Among those still on the board is quarterback Nick Starkel, who is transferring from Texas A&M as a graduate transfer.

According to a report from 247 Sports, citing Starkel as the source of information, Starkel is scheduled to make a visit to Arkansas at the beginning of March and another trip to Florida State at the end of March. After making his visit to Tallahassee, Starkel informed 247 Sports he anticipates making his final decision.

Starkel started the 2017 season as the starting quarterback for Texas A&M, but an injury took him out of action for a while until the end of the season. Starkel couldn’t keep the starting job in College Station under new head coach Jimbo Fisher last season, losing the job to Kellen Mond. Now, Starkel is looking for one last chance to win a starting job. Ohio State was reportedly one of the possible options Starkel was considering, but the Buckeyes added former Georgia quarterback Justin Fields instead, and Fields has been ruled eligible for the upcoming season as well.

Starkel will have two years of eligibility coming with him to wherever he ends up going. Given the March official visits, it would appear the choice may come down to Arkansas and Florida State. The Seminoles could use a boost with depth at quarterback. Florida State head coach Willie Taggart recently said he has a plan to address the need for a quarterback after going through a second recruiting cycle without signing a quarterback. Taggart refused to dive into the details about his plan, but a transfer option seemed like the most likely plan to pad the depth in the immediate future while shifting the focus in recruiting for the Class of 2020 to address the more long-term solution.

