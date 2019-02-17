Mark Dantonio approved for rolling 1-year extension

Mark Dantonio signed a 6-year contract in 2016 that was essentially an indefinite contract. Under the provisions of the deal, MSU’s Board of Trustees each February have the option to tack another year onto the contract, making it essentially a rolling 6-year contract, and for the second straight year they have done just that, according to the Lansing State Journal‘s R.J. Wolcott.
Though he is 2-for-2 on automatic rollovers (the deal would remain a 5-year contract if MSU’s trustees for some reason did not approve the rollover), both extensions have come amid a fair level of turmoil around the program.
In 2017, Dantonio successfully rebounded from Sparty’s 3-9 2016 campaign to go 10-3 with a No. 15 finish in the AP poll, but he was dogged by accusations that he mishandled sexual assault allegations against a handful of Spartan players — amid a complete mishandling (to put it lightly) of sexual assault allegations elsewhere in the athletics department, against gymnastics trainer Larry Nassar.
In 2018, Dantonio watched Michigan State’s record slink to 7-6 and, instead of making changes on the offensive staff, he opted to retain his entire roster of offensive coaches, though in different spots.
Still, Dantonio secured his extension. The 2025 season would take Dantonio to his 19th season at Michigan State and past his 69th birthday.
He is 107-51 with three Big Ten championships, two AP top-5 finishes and one College Football Playoff appearance in a dozen seasons as the head Spartan.
Idaho wide receiver Collin Sather is battling advanced renal cancer, the program has announced. Renal cancer attacks the kidneys and most commonly attacks older men.
According to the Idaho Statesman, Sather began experiencing stomach pains on Jan. 17, and by Jan. 21 the pains had progressed to the point where he had to be hospitalized. He is currently undergoing dialysis and chemotherapy at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, and once he is stabilized will be transferred to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.
“We are with Collin every day during this fight,” Idaho head coach Paul Petrino said in a statement. “He is a great young man and the model of a great teammate. Everyone in our program cares a lot about him, and he will always be a valued member of this team.
“We keep Collin and his family in our thoughts and prayers each day. We are here to help him keep fighting, and we will be here to welcome him back when he wins his battle.”
A Spokane, Wash., native, Sather was an all-conference player in football and basketball at West Valley High School before signing with Idaho in 2018. He redshirted last fall.
After losing Travis Trickett to his old country roads of West Virginia, Georgia State’s new offensive coordinator is a name unfamiliar to most fans, but not to Panthers head coach Shawn Elliott.
Georgia State will hire Brad Glenn as its new offensive coordinator, a source confirmed to CFT.
Glenn is currently the associate head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Western Carolina. Prior to that, he spent seven years on staff at Appalachian State, at times coaching the Mountaineers’ slot receivers, tight ends and quarterbacks. Elliott was App State’s offensive line coach from 2001-09.
Georgia State ranked No. 76 nationally in yards per play (5.57) and No. 104 in scoring (23.9 points per game) en route to a 2-10 season in 2018.
The new status symbol among college football’s set of most powerful head coaches is having a former head coach in an off-field role. Nick Saban started it (of course) and now it’s breaking out to other campuses.
For instance, Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods reported on Friday that Larry Fedora is in talks to join the Texas staff as an analyst.
The former Southern Miss and North Carolina head coach is currently without a job since he joined the coaching profession as a graduate assistant at Division III Austin College in 1986 after being let go following UNC’s 2-9 campaign in 2018. The 56-year-old was born in College Station and spent the formative years of his life (professional and otherwise) in the Lone Star State before taking Air Force’s wide receivers job in 1997. He has not coached in Texas since, though he did spent the 2005-07 seasons as Oklahoma State’s offensive coordinator.
The interesting thing here is many observers expected Tom Herman to hire a former Power 5 head coach at a basketball school with Texas ties to his staff this winter — but not Fedora.
Herman and former Kansas head coach David Beaty have a relationship going back to 2007, when Herman was Rice’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and Beaty the Owls’ wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. Herman planned to bring Beaty in as a consultant ahead of December’s Big 12 Championship and he seemed like a natural candidate to join the staff as a wide receivers coach considering his reputation as both a teacher and recruiter of the position, but ‘Horns wide receivers coach Drew Mehringer‘s work on the recruiting trail — he was named Rivals‘ Recruiter of the Year after reeling in 5-star Bru McCoy, 4-star Jordan Whittington, 4-star Jake Smith, 4-star Marcus Washington and 3-star Kennedy Lewis — effectively killed any speculation on that front.
A significant loss for Western Kentucky’s defense could prove to be a boon for Purdue on that side of the ball.
In an email to the West Lafayette Journal & Courier, Ben Holt confirmed that he has decided to transfer from Western Kentucky to Purdue and continue his collegiate playing career with the Boilermakers. As he is expected to graduate from WKU in May, the linebacker will be eligible to play immediately in 2019 for the Big Ten school.
Holt is the son of Nick Holt, who has spent the past two seasons as the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Purdue. Ben Holt’s head coach his first two seasons with the Hilltoppers was Jeff Brohm, who is entering his third year in the same job with the Boilermakers.
This past season, Holt started all 12 games for the Hilltoppers. He led the team in tackles with 116, tackles for losses with 11½ and quarterback hurries with nine. His five pass breakups were good for third on the squad in 2018.
All told, Holt played in 38 games his past three seasons in Bowling Green.
Holt becomes the third former Hilltopper to transfer to the Boilermakers since Brohm came to West Lafayette. Starting linebacker T.J. McCollum followed the coach in February of 2017, with starting offensive lineman Dennis Edwards following McCollum a year later.