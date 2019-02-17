Report: Texas considering hiring Larry Fedora in off-field role

The new status symbol among college football’s set of most powerful head coaches is having a former head coach in an off-field role. Nick Saban started it (of course) and now it’s breaking out to other campuses.

For instance, Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods reported on Friday that Larry Fedora is in talks to join the Texas staff as an analyst.

Former North Carolina coach Larry Fedora was in Austin this past week interviewing for an analyst job at Texas, according to my sources. Fedora was in town on Wednesday, and even attended a staff meeting. Nothing official yet. pic.twitter.com/pRx5BSXOxo — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) February 15, 2019

The former Southern Miss and North Carolina head coach is currently without a job since he joined the coaching profession as a graduate assistant at Division III Austin College in 1986 after being let go following UNC’s 2-9 campaign in 2018. The 56-year-old was born in College Station and spent the formative years of his life (professional and otherwise) in the Lone Star State before taking Air Force’s wide receivers job in 1997. He has not coached in Texas since, though he did spent the 2005-07 seasons as Oklahoma State’s offensive coordinator.

The interesting thing here is many observers expected Tom Herman to hire a former Power 5 head coach at a basketball school with Texas ties to his staff this winter — but not Fedora.

Herman and former Kansas head coach David Beaty have a relationship going back to 2007, when Herman was Rice’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and Beaty the Owls’ wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. Herman planned to bring Beaty in as a consultant ahead of December’s Big 12 Championship and he seemed like a natural candidate to join the staff as a wide receivers coach considering his reputation as both a teacher and recruiter of the position, but ‘Horns wide receivers coach Drew Mehringer‘s work on the recruiting trail — he was named Rivals‘ Recruiter of the Year after reeling in 5-star Bru McCoy, 4-star Jordan Whittington, 4-star Jake Smith, 4-star Marcus Washington and 3-star Kennedy Lewis — effectively killed any speculation on that front.