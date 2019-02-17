Report: Texas considering hiring Larry Fedora in off-field role

The new status symbol among college football’s set of most powerful head coaches is having a former head coach in an off-field role. Nick Saban started it (of course) and now it’s breaking out to other campuses.
For instance, Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods reported on Friday that Larry Fedora is in talks to join the Texas staff as an analyst.
The former Southern Miss and North Carolina head coach is currently without a job since he joined the coaching profession as a graduate assistant at Division III Austin College in 1986 after being let go following UNC’s 2-9 campaign in 2018. The 56-year-old was born in College Station and spent the formative years of his life (professional and otherwise) in the Lone Star State before taking Air Force’s wide receivers job in 1997. He has not coached in Texas since, though he did spent the 2005-07 seasons as Oklahoma State’s offensive coordinator.
The interesting thing here is many observers expected Tom Herman to hire a former Power 5 head coach at a basketball school with Texas ties to his staff this winter — but not Fedora.
Herman and former Kansas head coach David Beaty have a relationship going back to 2007, when Herman was Rice’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and Beaty the Owls’ wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. Herman planned to bring Beaty in as a consultant ahead of December’s Big 12 Championship and he seemed like a natural candidate to join the staff as a wide receivers coach considering his reputation as both a teacher and recruiter of the position, but ‘Horns wide receivers coach Drew Mehringer‘s work on the recruiting trail — he was named Rivals‘ Recruiter of the Year after reeling in 5-star Bru McCoy, 4-star Jordan Whittington, 4-star Jake Smith, 4-star Marcus Washington and 3-star Kennedy Lewis — effectively killed any speculation on that front.
After losing Travis Trickett to his old country roads of West Virginia, Georgia State’s new offensive coordinator is a name unfamiliar to most fans, but not to Panthers head coach Shawn Elliott.
Georgia State will hire Brad Glenn as its new offensive coordinator, a source confirmed to CFT.
Glenn is currently the associate head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Western Carolina. Prior to that, he spent seven years on staff at Appalachian State, at times coaching the Mountaineers’ slot receivers, tight ends and quarterbacks. Elliott was App State’s offensive line coach from 2001-09.
Georgia State ranked No. 76 nationally in yards per play (5.57) and No. 104 in scoring (23.9 points per game) en route to a 2-10 season in 2018.
A significant loss for Western Kentucky’s defense could prove to be a boon for Purdue on that side of the ball.
In an email to the West Lafayette Journal & Courier, Ben Holt confirmed that he has decided to transfer from Western Kentucky to Purdue and continue his collegiate playing career with the Boilermakers. As he is expected to graduate from WKU in May, the linebacker will be eligible to play immediately in 2019 for the Big Ten school.
Holt is the son of Nick Holt, who has spent the past two seasons as the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Purdue. Ben Holt’s head coach his first two seasons with the Hilltoppers was Jeff Brohm, who is entering his third year in the same job with the Boilermakers.
This past season, Holt started all 12 games for the Hilltoppers. He led the team in tackles with 116, tackles for losses with 11½ and quarterback hurries with nine. His five pass breakups were good for third on the squad in 2018.
All told, Holt played in 38 games his past three seasons in Bowling Green.
Holt becomes the third former Hilltopper to transfer to the Boilermakers since Brohm came to West Lafayette. Starting linebacker T.J. McCollum followed the coach in February of 2017, with starting offensive lineman Dennis Edwards following McCollum a year later.
The near-complete revamping of Nick Saban‘s coaching staff wasn’t the only football news coming out of Tuscaloosa late this past week.
According to al.com, outside linebacker Chris Allen underwent what was described as a minor surgical procedure on his knee Thursday. The specific nature of the injury wasn’t detailed.
Allen, who missed the entire 2018 season after tearing an ACL, is expected to be healthy enough to participate in spring practice, which kicks off next month.
A four-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2017 recruiting class, Allen was rated as the No. 4 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Alabama. As a true freshman, the Baton Rouge native played in seven games.
As noted by the website, Allen is set to be one of the Tide’s top backup linebackers on the outside this coming season.
Yeah, that’ll do it.
According to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Minnesota tight end Max Janes is facing felony charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer very early in the morning of Feb. 8. It’s alleged that an intoxicated Janes was in the process of breaking into a post office when police officers responded, with the football player ultimately turning violent and allegedly punching one of the cops in the face.
From the Star Tribune‘s report:
According to the criminal complaint: Officers were dispatched to a welfare check on reports of an individual improperly dressed for the cold weather loitering outside the post office. They located Janes just as he gained unlawful entry into the building’s loading dock. Officers placed Janes in their squad car, but opened the rear door after he informed them that he needed to vomit.
Instead, Janes got out and punched an officer — causing demonstrable bodily harm, the complaint says. He was eventually restrained and booked at Hennepin County jail, where he was charged with fourth-degree assault of a peace officer and obstructing the legal process.
As a result of the off-field incident, Janes was dismissed from the football team.
“We have extremely high standards for members of our team and when those standards are not met there are consequences,” head coach P.J. Fleck said in a statement. “Law enforcement officers speak to our team and educate them multiple times a year, and we greatly appreciate those who protect and serve us on a daily basis.”
A preferred walk-on, Janes played in 13 games as a true freshman this past season. The vast majority of his action came on special teams.