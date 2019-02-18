Oklahoma State OT Arlington Hambright announces transfer to Colorado

Former Oklahoma State offensive tackle Arlington Hambright is ready for his final season of college football. He’ll play it at Colorado, Hambright announced via Twitter.

“I give all glory and praise to God, without him I would be nothing but I will be spending my last year in Boulder, Colorado playing in the Pac-12 under some GREAT coaches and for [an] amazing University,” Hambright announced, via Twitter. “Now let’s get to work!”

Reports of Hambright potentially transferring from Oklahoma State surfaced earlier this month as the player transfer fun has continued to run wild this offseason. While no specific reason for his reason for transferring has been made public, he will certainly be looking to close out his college football career on a high note. An ankle injury brought an early end to Hambright’s 2018 season after starting the first five games of the season. He did return for the Liberty Bowl against Missouri, but Hambright will look to get in a full season as a potential starter in the Pac-12 this fall.

I give all glory and praise to God , without him I would be nothing but I will be spending my last year in Boulder, Colorado playing in the Pac12 under some GREAT coaches and for a amazing University. Now let’s get to work ! pic.twitter.com/JPRry7C1Y8 — BIGHAM🔨 (@CallMePopsss) February 18, 2019

Follow @KevinOnCFB